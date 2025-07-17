The Phoenix Suns have been making some big changes this offseason, and it's obvious that they're going in a different direction than they were in the past few years. Everything still revolves around Devin Booker, as his recent extension shows, but the team around him won't look the same.

In an attempt to get younger and more athletic, the team has made the necessary moves to do so, and they don't seem to be done, as their next target is Jonathan Kuminga, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Fresh off completing a buyout of Bradley Beal this week, enabling the Suns to waive-and-stretch the hefty contract possessed by the three-time NBA All-Star guard, they have contacted both Kuminga's representation and the Warriors to make their fondness for the bouncy swingman known,” Fischer wrote.

“The Suns, to be clear, do not appear to possess the sort of draft capital or players that Golden State is believed to be seeking in exchange for Kuminga.

“Yet he certainly did come up in trade talks between the teams during the season, sources say, when the Warriors were pursuing the re-acquisition of Kevin Durant. Rather than reunite Durant and Stephen Curry before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Golden State ultimately acquired Jimmy Butler instead.”

It looks like the Suns are ready to revisit these talks, but there may be one thing holding the Warriors back from making a deal. The one contract the Suns will try to get off is Grayson Allen, but the Warriors don't want it, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Kuminga would be a nice addition to the Suns, and he will give them much-needed wing depth and size. It's uncertain if the Warriors plan on keeping Kuminga or if they may be waiting for the right deal to trade him. As of now, he'll continue to be a restricted free agent, and his market will have to keep playing out as the offseason goes on.