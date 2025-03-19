The Phoenix Suns are inching closer and closer to a play-in spot. No one feels that more than shooting guard Devin Booker. Since the All-Star break, he's made a point of emphasis on looking at the standings.

“We need to win games, and I'm praying on nobody's downfall,” Booker said following Monday's 129-89 win. “But hopefully they lose some and we could sneak into that 10, maybe 9-spot and handle business when we get there.”

After starting the season with an 8-1 record, they haven't maintained that same level. Injuries, benchings, and constant changes to the rotation haven't made life any easier.

However, they have some luck on their side. The Dallas Mavericks have unfortunately gone through a barrage of moves. They traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. The latter played one game and was injured.

Kyrie Irving tore his ACL, which nearly signaled the beginning of the end for the Mavericks season. Because of that, it gives the Suns a chance to surpass them in the standings.

After playing on a Sunday, the Suns needed to win that game against the Mavericks. If they did, they would own the tiebreaker if both teams ended with the same record.

Subsequently, Phoenix has the toughest remaining schedule in the league. On the other hand, Dallas is middle of the pack, with the 15th toughest remaining schedule.

Either way, both teams are only separated by one game. This can make matters extremely interesting. And the Suns might be able to squeak in and not have to depend on the tiebreaker.

How can Devin Booker and the Suns solidify a play-in spot?

Luckily, the Suns have had a new source of life, thanks to rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro. While both were mainstays in the rotation at the beginning of the season, they were fizzled out.

There was no specific reason. No matter how many times head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked, he never gave a legitimate answer.

Despite that, Dunn slid back into the starting lineup and made his presence known, defensively. Interestingly enough, when Dunn and Ighodaro are on the floor together the last two games, Phoenix has a Top 9 defensive rating in the league.

Currently, the team is 26th in that metric.

While two players won't solve the problem, they certaintly help, just ask Booker. The latter has raved about the rookies all season long. Their hustle, IQ, and overall awareness is ahead of other rookies.

They've been filling their roles nicely throughout the season. Even the Suns rookies elevated the team morale during the preseason. Safe to say, they've elevated the morale once again.

Having a legitimate defense is essential, but maintaining that scoring and playmaking element from Booker is a must. Defenses are lost when he can thread the needle as effectively as he does.

Throughout Sunday's game, Ighodaro and Booker connected on a barrage of pick-and-rolls. Not to mention, Booker found Dunn on some short rolls to the basket, as well as open threes.

Could the Suns' season have been different had they played the two rookies? Most likely. However, Devin Booker has been an underdog before and has no problem doing so again. There are 13 games left in the season to make it official.

An increased defensive awareness from the Suns, with some good fortune, could propel their way into play-in contention.