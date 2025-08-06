The Denver Broncos recently released their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. For the most part, there was nothing out of the ordinary, as most of the expected starters were in starting roles. However, the running back position turned heads after rookie RJ Harvey was listed relatively low on the initial depth chart.

Harvey, who is 24 years old, is listed as the fifth running back in the Broncos' depth chart. Meanwhile, veteran JK Dobbins is listed as the starter for now. Harvey is sharing the No. 5 spot with teammate Blake Watson.

“The Broncos' first unofficial depth chart listed J.K. Dobbins as the starting RB1 and RJ Harvey as a co-RB5.”

That's incredibly low, especially considering RJ Harvey was a second-round pick for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft. Although his placement is alarming, some added context answers exactly what is going on with the team's initial depth chart this offseason.

Reports indicate that head coach Sean Payton always lists rookies last on his first unofficial depth charts. It's something Payton has done throughout his entire career. So, there is no need for panic, as RJ Harvey is right where he needs to be as a rookie. It's said that Harvey is actually in the mix to be the starting running back in Denver.

“Don't panic about RJ Harvey being listed as No. 5 running back on Denver's first unofficial depth chart: Sean Payton always lists all his rookies last like this on the first unofficial depth chart. It's a rite of passage. He's actually pushing to be RB1.”

RJ Harvey is primed for a legitimate role right out of the gate for Denver. He proved to be a reliable running back during his time in college at UCF. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 1,577 rushing yards, 267 receiving yards, and 25 total touchdowns (22 rushing). His 25 touchdown scores were the most in the Big 12 last season.