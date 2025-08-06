The Los Angeles Dodgers entered their series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals looking for a series win. Dave Roberts' team put together their first good offensive showing in a while on Tuesday in a 12-6 win. Shohei Ohtani kept things going against Matthew Liberatore on Wednesday, notching his 1,000th career hit on a two-run home run to center field.

Liberatore got through the first two innings unscathed. However, Ohtani's second appearance at the plate was all he needed to figure the Cardinals starter out. The young southpaw left a fastball over the heart of the plate and the All-Star jumped all over the mistake. His 39th home run of the season traveled 440 feet to center field and started a frenzy among fans looking for a souvenir.

Shohei Ohtani homers for his 1,000th career hit 🔥pic.twitter.com/3Q4oWCGeEd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 6, 2025

For one of the most prolific power hitters in Major League Baseball history, Ohtani's 1,000th hit leaving the park is fitting. The moon shot was also all Roberts' star needed to give himself the lead in the game. Ohtani, who started the game on the mound for Los Angeles, got through the first four innings against St. Louis without giving up a run.

Liberatore, on the other hand, gave up three runs in the first four innings. After defeating Los Angeles in the series opener, things haven't looked good for the Cardinals since. However, fans coming to support the Dodgers got more than their money's worth thanks to Ohtani's two-way dominance.

Ohtani's 39th home run of the season puts him within one of Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. The Dodgers All-Star has been chasing Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh all season for the league lead in homers. However, Ohtani's focus has not been solely on crushing pitches at the plate.

Roberts has been cautious with his star's pitch count as he increases his workload. His start against the Cardinals is his longest of the season. It is a good sign as the Dodgers prepare to embark on another playoff run. For now, though, the team celebrates their leader hitting another career milestone and etching his name into the league's history books.