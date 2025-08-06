Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert received an earful in a viral clip. But in a good way via Mekhi Becton.

Herbert hears an NSFW pep talk from his offensive lineman. Becton backs his QB completely even through the profanities. Despite the criticism Herbert gets from most of the NFL world especially with his postseason results.

“You're amazing bro. I don't give a f*** what you say. Keep telling me no all you want. I'm gonna keep calling you amazing. How about that?” Becton is overheard saying in a clip via Paramount +.

The guard wasn't through glorifying his QB, though. He sent this encouragement to Herbert.

“And make sure you tell yourself that every f****** morning when you look in the mirror: I'm f***ing Justin Herbert and I'm amazing,” Becton said.

Justin Herbert receiving impact already from Chargers newcomer?

Becton is new to El Segundo. The Chargers signed the former Philadelphia Eagles star to a two-year deal.

But the 26-year-old brings a Super Bowl ring in tow. Which he brings over after paving running lanes for Saquon Barkley, plus protecting Jalen Hurts.

Becton is clearly attempting to boost the confidence of Herbert. Many across the league started wondering if his confident state took a hit back in Jan. 2025. Herbert and the Bolts endured an early first round exit at the hands of the Houston Texans. Fans roasted Herbert following his four-interception day. The loss dropped his playoff record to 0-2 also.

The veteran Becton comes over with momentum on his side. He's erased early injury struggles on the Jets to starring at right guard for Philadelphia.

He's coming to slice the high sack numbers Herbert endured. The Chargers watched Herbert go down 41 times last season — the most in his career. He still managed to toss 23 touchdowns with only three interceptions, though.

Expectations are higher than ever for Herbert and the Bolts. L.A. added past Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris to the backfield. They then drafted Omarion Hampton to re-energize the Jim Harbaugh ground game that propelled the playoff run. Keenan Allen is also back — signing a one-year deal Tuesday.