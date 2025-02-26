For Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, he always had Diana Taurasi in his corner. Ever since he was drafted by the franchise in 2015, there was never a moment that the Phoenix Mercury wouldn't help. After, Taurasi has left a lasting legacy on basketball as a whole following her retirement.

With a relentless work ethic and inspiration from the late great Kobe Bryant, the current Suns guard saw that in the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. He told AZCentral's Duane Ranking how much of a role Taurasi has played throughout his professional basketball career.

“She’s been a big part of my growth in the Valley,” Booker said. “Welcomed me with open arms from Day 1. It’s truly a pleasure to be able to watch greatness right in my backyard. Kept me in Phoenix year-round to be able to go to the Mercury games. Just her energy.

“Off the court also. Just bumping into her in the weight room and seeing the preparation of an all-time great, that’s something that’s stuck with me.”

Her desire and quench to be better than the day before is something that intimidates some. For Booker, it inspired him. He saw how dedicated she was to her craft, and used it as a symbol for what his career could be.

Suns' Devin Booker appreciates Diana Taurasi's greatness

As a one-and-done player out of college, Booker had some work to do. Although he was a natural scorer, he needed a more well-rounded game. Luckily for him, Taurasi was there to help. She set the example of consistency and greatness within the Mercury organization.

Also, both teams are under the same ownership group, making matters easier. As Booker said, there would be times she would be in the weight room getting work in. However, the relationship isn't solely a one-way street. Taurasi has seen Booker grow throughout his career and has dropped countless compliments about his game.

Funny enough, Booker went viral for his camera during Taurasi's appearance in the WNBA Finals. While the Mercury lost the series to the Chicago Sky, it was another showing of how elite the Mercury guard was in the playoffs. The Suns guard has been that in the playoffs.

Even in the 2024 playoffs, he posted 49 points on 13-21 shooting. Although the Suns lost that game and the series, he stepped up when it mattered most. With Taurasi retired, she'll likely be around Phoenix with her wife and two children. Still, the Suns' cornerstone can likely pick the brain of one of the game's best players.