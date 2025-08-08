The Minnesota Lynx have signed forward Camryn Taylor to a seven-day contract, the team confirmed Friday. At 6‑foot‑2, Taylor returns to the organization after participating in Minnesota’s training camps in both 2024 and early 2025.

Taylor spent the 2024–25 season playing in Greece’s A1 Basketball League for Esperides Kallitheas, where she averaged 19.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game, per a press release from the Lynx One standout performance included a 41-point effort against Panathinaikos on February 23, shooting an efficient 9-of-17 from the field and 5-of-6 from three-point range while grabbing eight boards and adding two steals.

Camryn Taylor joins Lynx team missing Napheesa Collier

The Lynx have been the WNBA’s best team in 2025, currently standing at 24‑5, leading the league by six games. That lead has been especially crucial as they navigate the temporary loss of star forward Napheesa Collier, who is sidelined for at least two weeks due to a right ankle sprain. Collier, the league’s scoring leader, is averaging 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds and is considered a leading MVP candidate. She is expected to be reexamined in the next two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain during a game against the Las Vegas Aces Aug. 2.

In the days after Collier's injury, Minnesota recently acquired DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings — a defensive stalwart whose arrival adds experience and perimeter strength. Carrington was for acquired in a trade for Diamond Miller, injured veteran Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick.

“I’m grateful to be right where I am … it’s been great,” Carrington said after her Aug. 5 debut with the Lynx against the Seattle Storm. “People are probably like, omg it happened so fast. But I’m right where I need to be.”

With the addition of Taylor, the Lynx deepen their forward rotation, enhancing flexibility while Collier recovers. Taylor’s proven scoring overseas and familiarity with the team’s system make her a valuable short-term asset. Minnesota hosts the Washington Mystics Friday evening at Target Center before heading into a critical stretch as Collier’s timeline unfolds.