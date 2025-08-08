While an 8-5 record is good for some programs, it doesn't cut it for the Michigan football team. As the team looks to improve in head coach Sherrone Moore's second season, it's clear that a few positions could use more help. Luckily, more help is on the way for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's unit. According to On3's Transfer Portal page on X (formerly Twitter), former Columbia linebacker Rocco Milia has signed with the Wolverines.

“BREAKING: Columbia transfer LB Rocco Milia has signed with Michigan, @PeteNakos_ reports,” posted the transfer focused account on Friday. “Milia totaled 49 tackles last season.”

Milia will join the Michigan football program after four years at Columbia. The 49 tackles he notched were over seven games. His best season was 2023, when he had 54 tackles and three interceptions. At the moment, it looks as if Martindale's starters at linebacker are close to being set. All four spots in his scheme have seniors or graduate transfers with the number ones. How big of an impact could Milia have with the Wolverines?

Could Rocco Milia carve out role with Michigan football?

Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale reacts to a play against Oregon during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if he's not in a starting role, Milia can still contribute. Especially if he can crack the second string. Martindale looks to rotate through his front seven defenders to keep them fresh. It's a technique that he utilized in the pros as well. As long as he stays healthy, Milia will have a chance to make his name with the Michigan football team.

Moore and Martindale might continue to look to the portal to buttress their current roster. With the season opener just a few weeks out, the Wolverines will need to have all hands on deck. The team is looking to get back into Big Ten title contention, as well as compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff once again. As they attempt to live up to 2023's CFP winning squad, it will be up to Milia and the rest of the defense to help lead the way.

