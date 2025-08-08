On Friday, the New England Patriots rewarded future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady with his own statue. It's a special moment that cements him in the team's history as one of the best players to ever play the game. However, during the ceremony, Brady managed to savagely roast the New York Jets out of nowhere.

As the 48-year-old former quarterback stood at the podium, giving Patriots fans a huge shoutout over the years he played for the organization. However, Tom Brady also made sure to include Jets fans, as he jokingly claims his new statue is for them as well. Although Jets fans probably won't like his reason.

“This statue isn't just for Pats fans,” said Tom Brady. “It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year… Probably in the 2nd quarter.”

Tom Brady's record against the Jets throughout his career is massively lopsided in his favor at 31-8. Brady earned 30 of those wins during his time with the Patriots, while one was when he was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's a rather cool statue that the Patriots built for Tom Brady. The statue stands right outside the entrance of Gillette Stadium. So from now on, every fan who attends games will see the statue as they come and go.

With the multi-winning Super Bowl champion enjoying retirement, Brady has set his focus on becoming one of the best broadcasters in the NFL. He currently holds a role with Fox Sports, working alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Additionally, Tom Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, where he has played a role in helping build the coaching staff and roster.

As for the Patriots, they are preparing for the upcoming season with Mike Vrabel leading the way as head coach. Hopes are high within the organization right now, as many believe quarterback Drake Maye has the potential to become a franchise quarterback.