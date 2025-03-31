All the stories about Kevin Durant are justified. The Phoenix Suns star has one of the best work ethics in the league, and Ime Udoka noticed it. While Durant wanted out of the Nets in the 2022-23 season, before then, he was fully committed.

When the two were with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant's work ethic surprised Udoka. Even for an All-NBA and former MVP, he does the same pregame warmup and lifting sessions, among other things.

Sunday marks the second time the two teams will square off this season. Before the game, Udoka spoke with reporters regarding Durant's unmatched work ethic.

"His day-to-day approach is unlike anybody I've been around or seen." Rockets coach Ime Udoka on Kevin Durant. Was an assistant in Brooklyn when Durant was there. "With all the accolades he still has a chip, is grumpy as hell every other day, but he holds himself to a high… pic.twitter.com/VnBeBoNesW — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It was even before that I had him with USA Basketball court a bit, and so his day-to-day approach is unlike anybody I've really ever seen,” Udoka said. “I think young guys have seen that with USA, and then the day-to-day with Brooklyn, obviously, as well. He goes about his business the same.

“Regardless, he's a dude that, with all the accolades he has, still has a chip and is as grumpy, grumpy as hell every other day. But he holds himself to a high standard, and so nothing will change as far as that is approached until it's done. And you know, I've been around him quite a bit and played against him, coached against him quite a bit as well. So, you know that about him.”

Ime Udoka appreciates Suns' Kevin Durant's work ethic

The reason why so many players are great is their work ethic. Talent aside, they always find a way and want to be better. Even for an accomplished player like Durant, he seeks advice from his coaching staff.

Throughout the offseason, he'll be in the gym running games or doing individual workouts. He is truly a player who solely wants to perfect his basketball craft.

Even in his 16th season, Durant is averaging 26.8 points per game. Also, he's posting over 50% from the field, 40% from three, and over 80% from the free throw line.

Those would be elite numbers for someone in their prime. For his 16th season, those were what people could only dream of having. Now, Durant is living those out.

As the Suns will take on the Houston Rockets, they are falling behind the play-in standings. Every game at this point counts. Despite the Suns defeating the Dallas Mavericks earlier in March, they will need to match their record to secure a spot.

With facing the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks consecutively, they have their work cut out for them. No matter what, Durant's preparation for each game will remain the same.

Whether or not he goes off for a big performance remains to be seen.