The Philadelphia 76ers' schedule for the 2025-2026 season is out. All the while, the 76ers are looking to shake things up when it comes to trades.

But no matter what happens, Joel Embiid and Paul George aren't going anywhere anytime soon. That may not be so much of a good thing, considering the layout of the schedule.

Altogether, the 76ers will play the most back-to-back games this year with 16, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Furthermore, the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets will also play 16.

That would objectively not be conducive to where Embiid and George are currently situated. After all, Embiid is battling a knee problem during the offseason.

Even with some positive updates, head coach Nick Nurse is unsure about Embiid before training camp starts. As for George, he recently underwent knee surgery after sustaining an injury on March 4.

The 76ers finished the 2024-2025 season at 24-58. The season was oversaturated with injuries.

Embiid played a total of 19 games and averaged 23.8 points per game. Meanwhile, George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in 41 games.

Why back-to-back games hurt aging veterans of the 76ers

In the NBA, playing two games in a row can take a toll. The combination of travel, mental fatigue, and a limited recovery time can take a toll.

That is especially true when it comes the players such as Embiid and George who are overcoming serious injuries.

Embiid is 31 years old and has played nine seasons in the NBA. As for George, is 35 years old and is entering his 15th season in the league.

They are both entering advanced athletic stage. In which their skills are not necessarily up to par the way it was. Furthermore, they don't recover from injury as easily as they once did.

Let alone something as serious as knee surgery.