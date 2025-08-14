One player who has the Indianapolis Colts excited is their first-round pick. And Tyler Warren is one of two roster hopefuls who improved their stock after the preseason-opening loss to the Ravens.

Warren stepped forward, catching three passes for 40 yards. That included a 23-yard reception in the first quarter that impressed quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“He’s a beast. I’m not surprised,” Richardson said. “We just gotta do our job getting the ball to him and just let him keep rolling, keep rumbling.”

An injury to Richardson may have cracked the door open further for Daniel Jones, whose stock improved with the setback. This is true even though Richardson toughed it out and returned to the Colts’ practice recently.

Colts TE Tyler Warren looks the part early

Warren has easily caught the eye of head coach Shane Steichen, who said he has similarities to Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, according to a post on YouTube by Up & Adams.

“I think he’s got a natural feel for the game,” Steichen said. “I think he has an awareness for zones and voids in the defense as he’s running routes. But the one thing that’s really impressive about him, he’s got unbelievable hands. And when he’s out in the open space, he is so physical at the point of attack. Like he’s going to lower his shoulder and go after you. I love that about him.”

Warren’s 20 snaps against the Ravens brought him compliments from Pro Football Focus.

“Warren made the most of his brief debut by hauling in three receptions for 40 yards,” Dalton Wasserman wrote. “His 83.0 OFF receiving grade was the highest on the team in the preseason’s first week. Warren displayed a nice feel for finding space in zone coverage while showcasing his trademark after-the-catch ability on an explosive play late in the first quarter. His blocking performance was more mediocre. As he was beaten once in pass protection and twice in the run game.”

TE Tyler Warren gets high NFL grade

Also, he graded out with an A, according to nfl.com.

“The Colts showed confidence in their first-round tight end, throwing Warren a screen on the team's second offensive play (though it was negated by penalty),” Chad Reuter wrote. “He caught a short pass over the middle on that drive, fought for a first down after a would-be tackler bounced off his thigh on his second catch, and then rumbled 23 yards down the middle on this third grab. Warren attacked his blocking duties in-line, keeping his hands and feet active while also holding his ground as a move blocker.”

Colts QB Daniel Jones could take over

Jones has more of a shot with the injury to Richardson, according to The Athletic.

“It’s unclear how long Richardson will be sidelined, if at all, due to his dislocated finger, but Jones is still the biggest beneficiary of Richardson’s injury,” James Boyd wrote. “Jones had some good moments and some not-so-good moments while filling in for Richardson on Thursday night. That’s about what should be expected from the QB, given his unceremonious exit from the New York Giants last year. The 28-year-old finished the night 10-of-21 passing for 144 yards with no TDs or interceptions.”

Article Continues Below

It has been quite a battle between these two players. At times, it looked like it would lean one way or the other. Still, Jones has stayed solidly in the mix, according to ESPN.

“I think it all matters, it all counts,” Steichen said. “Every rep matters. (And) every walkthrough matters. Every meeting matters. It all matters. So, everything's being evaluated.”

Colts believe they have two good ones

Offensive coordinator Bob Cooter said the team believes it has two quality quarterbacks on the roster.

“These guys are both good players that have played good football in this league,” Cooter said. “And we expected them to come out and compete really, really hard. We expected competition to bring out the best in both of them, and that's what we're seeing.

“It hasn't been perfect. We get our pluses and our minuses. But I think it is raising the level of each of them.”

One thing that has been a standout area for Jones is the deep ball.

“But when Jones pushed the ball downfield, results were usually sporadic,” Stephen Holder wrote. “This is perhaps not surprising for a player who has been mostly conservative as a passer during his career. Jones ranked No. 35 among quarterbacks in yards per attempt (6.1) in the 10 games he started with the New York Giants last season. The league average last season was 7.3.”

But what do the players think?

The Colts WR2, Josh Downs, said both players have shown good things at times, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Yeah, both quarterbacks are playing at a high level,” Down said. “Two really good players. I'm excited to see whoever they choose back there.

“I mean, I've seen growth from each. Daniel came here — he didn't know the offense. So, he's learned it pretty well. And he's learned it pretty fast. Then Anthony, [I] just came in with him.”