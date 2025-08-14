New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel used to be a player, so he knows things can get physical in practice, but he probably never saw himself getting into the middle of a scuffle as a coach. He found that out last week when he got in the middle of an altercation between his team and the Washington Commanders during joint practice. Vrabel may have gotten the bad end of the stick in that situation, as he left with bloodied.

When asked why he got into the scuffle, he simply said he wanted to let the players know that he had their back.

Well, Vrabel let the team know he has their back once again, as he got in the middle of a scuffle in the Patriots' joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel once again jumped into the middle of a joint practice scuffle — and ended up at the bottom of the pile while trying to break it up. (via @vikingzfanpage)pic.twitter.com/yqeq2KkAEY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 14, 2025

Vrabel has shown on several occasions throughout camp that he is not scared of getting in the middle of some mess, and he's willing to protect his players if he has to. If anything, that should show the players that they should do the same for their teammates. There are always different ways to show leadership, and Vrabel is doing it while getting bloody.

The Patriots could turn out to be a hard-nosed team, and Vrabel has coached some good ones, such as the Tennessee Titans years ago. This Patriots team may not match up to those Titans teams, but it could be the start of something new.

This year may be different for the Patriots, and they were able to add some talent to the team to help them be more competitive. The one hope is that Drake Maye takes the next step, and if he can, the offense could do some good things. Vrabel is a defensive guy, so he will have the unit ready to play every week.