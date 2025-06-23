Jalen Green starts a new chapter of his NBA career after the Houston Rockets traded him to the Phoenix Suns.

The Rockets sent Green alongside Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks to the Suns in exchange for Kevin Durant.

While Durant made his reactions live during an event with fans present, Green made his thoughts known on social media.

He made a story post on Instagram, sending a screenshot of the music he was listening to. The song he listed was “Blessings” by late hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle, possibly emphasizing his humility in being able to play the game he loves.

Jalen Green’s first post on IG stories since the news of being traded to the Suns dropped: “Blessings” by Nipsey Hussle pic.twitter.com/HxrbDdW7oT — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Suns after landing Jalen Green

Article Continues Below

Jalen Green's time with the Rockets ends after four seasons, starting a new stint with the Suns.

Green averaged 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game after 307 regular-season appearances. He shot 42.2% from the field, including 34.2% from beyond the arc, and 79.9% from the free-throw line.

However, his form in the playoffs may have played a significant role in the Rockets trading him to the Suns. Throughout the seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors, he was unable to perform at the high level he set for himself in the regular season. He averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He shot 37.2% overall, including 29.5% from downtown, and 66.7% from the charity stripe.

Besides his 38-point explosion in Game 2, Green only scored 12 or less points in the six other games. Four of them featured single-digit outings, highlighting his major weakness in being a consistent scorer for a playoff contender.

This resulted in the Rockets trading him for Durant, a veteran star who knows how to perform at an elite level in the playoffs. They weren't going to wait for Green to figure it out; they want to play great on both sides of the ball, something that Durant and the squad will provide.

In the meantime, Green will look to prove his doubters wrong as he looks forward to the impact he can make with the Suns.