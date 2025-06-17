Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is still reeling from the Desmond Bane trade—a trade that could drastically impact his status in being traded.

On Monday, Durant took to social media to post a quirky response to Bane entering the Orlando Magic's facility and engaging in a “dap” with head coach Jamahl Mosley.

“They heard this dap in Memphis,” Durant posted on X.

They heard this dap in Memphis https://t.co/HBS3i1Xw8y — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

On Sunday, Bane was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Magic in exchange for four first-round draft picks. The trade is consequential for numerous reasons.

Mainly, the Magic are looking to become a venerable playoff contender. At the same time, the Grizzlies are looking to rebuild with a younger roster.

Meanwhile, Durant's trade value could be impacted given the Bane deal. Durant isn't the same player he once was, given his age (36) and recent battle with injuries. Plus, the Suns will need to try to surpass the package deal given to Bane.

However, the Suns' expectations for draft capital will likely be significantly lower. In the grand scheme of things, what is next for Durant?

Where does Kevin Durant go from here?

Consequently, the Suns are expected to trade Kevin Durant. According to ESPN's Sham Charania, Durant is looking at three possible teams (Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets).

Also, the Minnesota Timberwolves are setting their sights on Durant. He is on a one-year contract with the Suns that is set to expire during the 2025-2026 season.

Afterward, Durant is expected to become an unrestricted free agent. As a result, the Suns are hoping to trade him now to avoid getting nothing in return once he declares free agency.

Durant has played 17 seasons in the NBA. He was drafted in 2007 by the then-Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) out of Oklahoma State University.

Before joining the Suns in 2023, Durant played for the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.