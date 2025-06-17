Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is still reeling from the Desmond Bane trade—a trade that could drastically impact his status in being traded.  

On Monday, Durant took to social media to post a quirky response to Bane entering the Orlando Magic's facility and engaging in a “dap” with head coach Jamahl Mosley. 

“They heard this dap in Memphis,” Durant posted on X. 

On Sunday, Bane was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Magic in exchange for four first-round draft picks. The trade is consequential for numerous reasons. 

Mainly, the Magic are looking to become a venerable playoff contender. At the same time, the Grizzlies are looking to rebuild with a younger roster. 

Meanwhile, Durant's trade value could be impacted given the Bane deal. Durant isn't the same player he once was, given his age (36) and recent battle with injuries. Plus, the Suns will need to try to surpass the package deal given to Bane. 

However, the Suns' expectations for draft capital will likely be significantly lower. In the grand scheme of things, what is next for Durant?

Article Continues Below
More Phoenix Suns News
Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott (left) poses for a photo with general manager Brian Gregory during an introductory press conference at the Verizon 5G Performance Center. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Suns rumors: 2 center targets in 2025 NBA Draft emergeJake Faigus ·
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Suns rumors: The ‘key’ Bradley Beal reason Kevin Durant will be tradedJake Faigus ·
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center.
RUMOR: Kristaps Porzingis linked to Suns as Celtics explore trade optionsAlex House ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at PHX Arena.
Bill Simmons drops skeptical Kevin Durant take while Suns trade buzz soarsBenedetto Vitale ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
NBA rumors: Clippers’ stance on trading Ivica Zubac in Kevin Durant dealTroy Finnegan ·
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum.
NBA rumors: How Desmond Bane blockbuster impacts Kevin Durant trade talksTroy Finnegan ·

Where does Kevin Durant go from here?

Consequently, the Suns are expected to trade Kevin Durant. According to ESPN's Sham Charania, Durant is looking at three possible teams (Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets). 

Also, the Minnesota Timberwolves are setting their sights on Durant.  He is on a one-year contract with the Suns that is set to expire during the 2025-2026 season. 

Afterward, Durant is expected to become an unrestricted free agent. As a result, the Suns are hoping to trade him now to avoid getting nothing in return once he declares free agency. 

Durant has played 17 seasons in the NBA. He was drafted in 2007 by the then-Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) out of Oklahoma State University. 

Before joining the Suns in 2023, Durant played for the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets. 