While Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is the biggest name on the trade market this offseason, he wasn't the first star player to be dealt. That honor goes to Desmond Bane, who was shipped from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Orlando Magic on Sunday in a huge deal that saw four first-round picks go back to Memphis.

While Bane is undoubtedly a good fit in Orlando, the consensus is that the Magic gave up a lot of assets for a player that may not turn them into a title contender right away. There has also been some focus on whether the return for Bane will impact the package needed to swing a trade for Durant, who is a player a few levels higher than the former Grizzlies standout.

In reality, the package needed to acquire Bane won't impact what the Suns are looking for in a Durant deal, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“In speaking with several sources Sunday in the wake of the Bane deal, the universal belief is that any draft packages going to Phoenix in a Durant deal likely won't surpass the haul of draft picks coming to Memphis for Bane, who hasn't yet made an All-Star team,” Bontemps wrote.

Durant is objectively a better player than Bane, which would make you think he would be worth more in a deal. However, he is heading into his age-37 season and has an extensive injury history over the last few seasons, which could be hurting his value a bit.

At the very least, for former MVP's trade value isn't what it was when he was traded to Phoenix from the Brooklyn Nets.

“What does seem clear is that the package isn't going to be anywhere near the haul that the Brooklyn Nets received for Durant 2½ years ago, a deal consummated within the first 24 hours owner Mat Ishbia took control of the Suns,” Bontemps wrote. “How Ishbia will react to that will be telling, and could determine how this process plays out.”

Recently, Durant singled out the Miami Heat, the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs as the three teams he would like to commit to long-term, but the Suns should still try to get the best deal for him as they look to move forward with Devin Booker as the face of their franchise.

At the very least, it looks like the talks are in a similar spot to before the Bane trade on Sunday morning.