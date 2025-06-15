The Orlando Magic knew that they had big goals going into the offseason so they could reach the next level, and one of the dominoes just fell as they've acquired Desmond Bane, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There were talks at the end of the season that the Grizzlies may be looking to make some trades, and now they get two key players to add to their rotation.

More on this story to come.