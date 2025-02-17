It may not resonate with every fan, but the NBA is surely trying their hardest to reinvigorate everyone's interest in the All-Star Game. To their credit, they have come up with some brilliant ideas, such as the All-Star Draft and having the leading vote-getter from each conference do the drafting. But there have been some ideas that fall flat in some aspects, with this year's format not exactly setting the NBA world on fire. For Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, however, he can't wait to see what the NBA has in store in this regard.

In particular, following the triumph of Durant and Shaq's OGs in the All-Star Game tournament, the Suns star expressed his openness if ever the league was to explore having a one-on-one tournament as soon as next year when the festivities head to Los Angeles, saying that he'd “probably” do it if he were to be invited, as per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

“You never know. We never thought we'd see a tournament in an All-Star weekend, either. Anything is up in the air. I think (NBA commissioner Adam Silver) and those guys are doing a great job of pushing the envelope, trying to be creative, trying to reignite the All-Star weekend. That might be a solution,” Durant said.

Having a one-on-one tournament would be a welcome addition, although it should not come at the expense of the NBA All-Star Game itself. Perhaps inviting some of the NBA's best scorers, such as Durant, in a tournament bracket-style competition to gauge who the best one-on-one scorer in the league is would draw more eyeballs to the product. And maybe a King of the Court-style tournament would be what works so the games don't run for very long.

Whatever the case may be, more changes will be afoot for next year's All-Star Weekend considering the negative reception that this year's festivities have garnered.

Suns' Kevin Durant will be the favorite in a potential one-on-one tournament

Kevin Durant may be 36 years of age, but he remains as pure of a scorer as there is in the NBA. If there were to be a one-on-one tournament next year, the Suns star should be the automatic favorite to win the competition.

Other scorers that will give the Suns star a run for his money are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Edwards, just to name a few. Maybe Victor Wembanyama could also make some noise as he's a walking mismatch problem.