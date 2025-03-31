The Phoenix Suns season continues to get worse. During Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets, Kevin Durant sustained a left ankle sprain. He landed awkwardly on his left leg, then went down in grimacing pain, holding that lower left ankle.

Here’s a closer look at the ankle injury Kevin Durant just suffered: Hope KD’s okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/58Y4rzW6sj https://t.co/cNbbrTe5jY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

After getting up, he immediately limped to the bench, before heading to the locker room. Funny enough, Durant had a skirmish with Rockets forward Dillon Brooks in the second quarter.

Before exiting, he had 11 points, and seven rebounds while shooting 5-11 from the field.

Including Sunday, an interesting note is that Durant played 62 games on the season. He would need three more to be eligible for any All-NBA awards.

Now, those might be out of the equation. That, combined with the Suns likely missing the play-in might set up the beginning of the end for them.

Phoenix takes on the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks on the road in its next three games. Without Durant, the Suns haven't shown to be an elite team, compared to being with him.

On the season, Durant is close to averaging 27 points. For his 16th season in the league, it is beyond impressive. He's been the main catalyst for the Suns offense the entire season.

Even with Devin Booker playing alongside him, Durant has been the de facto option when the team needs a bucket.

Where will the Suns season go with Kevin Durant injured?

The remaining few games could have the Suns without Durant. Considering he wasn't able to put much weight on that left ankle, which is not a promising sign.

The next three teams they play are at the top of the Eastern Conference. However, Durant wanting to pursue another All-NBA campaign would be tough.

If that were to happen, he would need to come back 10 days from Sunday's game and play the remaining three games. By that point, the Suns' season could already be decided.

Durant's injury might be a microcosm of the Suns 2024-25 season. Unfortunate events happening at the most unfortunate of times.

Although the team has had a flurry of issues, Durant hasn't been one. He's been one of the most important, if not the most important pieces to Phoenix.

The shot-making, clutch ability, and proverbial mismatch that is Durant is otherworldly. Again, he could try a comeback for the sake of any playoff hopes.

However, if those are eliminated before he gets back, the only thing to play for would be an All-NBA team. After the Suns tried to trade Durant during the trade deadline, this move could be the ultimate gut punch to the franchise.