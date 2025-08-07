The excitement around Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is palpable.

Despite the departures of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Geno Smith and an all-new quarterback room, which features Sam Darnold, Jalen Milroe, and the returning Drew Lock, Seahawks fans should find some comfort in No. 11 being on the outside because Smith-Njigba is reportedly tearing it up during training camp.

“The third-year receiver has reached that level of excellence where highlight plays feel almost routine, but his strong camp shouldn't be overlooked,” ESPN Seahawks insider Brady Henderson wrote.

“He has consistently looked like the Seahawks' best offensive player over the past two weeks, and the touchdown catch he made at the end of practice Monday while falling out of the side of the end zone was just one example.

“While mostly known for his work out of the slot over his first two seasons, Smith-Njigba continues to show he can win from the outside as well. That may be more of a necessity this season with DK Metcalf gone and Cooper Kupp filling the WR2 role.”

Drafted 20th overall in 2023 out of Ohio State, Smith-Njigba has lived up to the hype so far; as a rookie, despite starting only three games, he caught 63 passes for 628 yards and 4 touchdowns. Last season, he became the go-to wideout for Geno Smith. Smith-Njigba had 100 catches, 1,130 yards, and 6 touchdowns, all the most of any Seattle player.

It is reasonable to think Smith-Njigba's numbers might look a little different this season, with Lockett being released, Metcalf being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and subsequently replaced by Cooper Kupp, who the Seahawks signed to a three-year, $45 million deal after the Los Angeles Rams could not find a trade partner to take the former Super Bowl MVP.

Kupp, much like Smith-Njigba, has proven to be versatile and can excel in the slot or on the outside. Throughout his career, he has typically averaged at least five catches per game, which, if he remains healthy, would certainly give Darnold another consistent target in the passing game. Last season, Metcalf, a better deep threat than Kupp, averaged 4.4 catches per game.

The Seahawks begin their preseason schedule tonight by hosting former longtime coach Pete Carroll, former quarterback Smith, and the Las Vegas Raiders.