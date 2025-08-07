While Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love works to get back to an elite level in the NFL, he is looking to add more dimensions to his game in the 2025 season. With Love fixing his flaws during the Packers' training camp, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich would tease a part of the quarterback's repertoire that will be shown off way more.

As Love suffered an MCL sprain early last season, there could have been some limited mobility with the 26-year-old, but this upcoming season, fans should look for a lot more movement, as even Stenavich was asked if he would like to see more running.

“Absolutely,” Stenavich said, according to The Athletic. “I think that’s a huge weapon and Jordan has that ability to make some big plays down the field … we encourage that, for sure.”

Jordan Love sees a lane and takes off for an 18-yard run pic.twitter.com/BvZabbClzj — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 3, 2025

While fans shouldn't get their hopes up on the team dedicating a lot of plays to his legs, when he's under duress and needs to make a play on the run or gain yards on the ground, that should be present. Especially now that he is healthy.

“I think every game there was a couple options or instances where I could’ve took off and run,” Love said. “I think early on, some of it was with the injury, just not wanting to get out and do as much, but I think even later in the season, there was a lot of opportunities for me. You look back and you’re like, ‘Man, I could’ve took off and run.’

Packers' Jordan Love on when to run in certain plays

As Love has teased some play in the Packers' preseason, fans should look out for how the Utah State product utilizes his ability to make plays with his legs. However, it comes with an “understanding” of how and when to use that aspect, as Love talked about.

“A little of it is just understanding what the defense is doing,” Love said. “What coverage we’re getting, how the D-line might be playing some of those games where they start twisting and doing different things, understanding where the holes in the pocket might be to have the opportunity to step up and escape.”

“And then, like you said, just understanding that maybe sometimes, maybe not go straight to the check down right now,” Love continued. “Maybe take that extra second to find a lane and get out of there and create an opportunity with your legs. So I think half-and-half with the injury and then just understanding when those times are to take off and use your legs.”

At any rate, Love had 83 rushing yards in 2024 and 247 in 2023, with a chance to eclipse that in 2025 as the season starts on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Detroit Lions.