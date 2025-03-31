Entering Sunday's game, an old battle between Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was ready. However, after only 11 minutes, Brooks was assessed two technical fouls and immediately ejected.

DILLON BROOKS EJECTED 😳 Brooks was ejected after getting physical with Kevin Durant and Nick Richards 👀 Brooks directed some foul language towards the refs afterwards.pic.twitter.com/ItYNeYMPCC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

The skirmish came after Brooks fouled Durant going to the basket. They were tied up, and the Rockets forward didn't let go. Durant tried to get off, which resulted in Suns center Nick Richards stepping in.

Following that, Brooks showed Richards, which earned him another technical foul. After that, he was immediately ejected before giving the officiating crew an earful.

Funny enough, Brooks isn't a stranger to fines or ejections. Against the Boston Celtics, he was slapped with a $25,000 fine after saying dropping an F-bomb. Whether or not this ends in a fine remains to be seen.

Regardless, he finished with eight points, one rebound, and an assist in 11 minutes of play.

For the two forwards, they aren't afraid to mince words with other opponents. Brooks has been in altercations with just about anyone he can.

Some include Draymond Green, Anthony Edwards, and even Durant himself. However, that is the Rockets forward's identity ever since his playing days at Oregon.

Rockets are without Dillon Brooks following Kevin Durant skirmish

While the Rockets don't have much to play for at this point of the season, the Suns do. Houston secured playoff positioning. Before the game, head coach Ime Udoka talked about games like Phoenix being important.

Beating the tough teams are crucial for any playoff success. Still, keeping trustworthy players under control is another important element.

While Brooks can be an irritant on both sides, he does have a temper. Before Sunday's game, he had 13 technical fouls heading into the game.

If he lands one more, then Brooks will be hit with an automatic one-game suspension. That is the last thing the Rockets need at this point.

They would want to load up and keep their stars fresh for the playoffs. After securing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, they made serious progress from last season to now.

At the end of the day though, having cooler heads prevail could be a key. Brooks is a known irritant, but being able to control that could unlock something special in the team.

The defense is there, the feistiness is there, and the coaching is there. Now, it's about putting all of it together for a deep playoff run. Brooks is integral part, when he is on the court.

Having his temper cooled slightly could do wonders for himself and the team.