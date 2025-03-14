The Phoenix Suns' season has not gone the way that shooting guard Devin Booker, or Mat Ishbia would want it to. As a result of the shortcomings, teams like the Houston Rockets have inquired about Booker.

That interest took place around the trade deadline. However, Ishbia ruled Booker as off-limits in any trade. He’s mentioned time and time again that he is the franchise player and will not trade him.

He took the same stance recently in an ESPN story. When asked about the possibility of blowing up the team, he understands that question. Still, the thought of trading Booker has never sat right with him.

Never happen,” Ishbia said, interrupting the question. “It's silly. So here's what I'll tell you: I have Devin Booker in his prime. In order to win an NBA championship, you have to have a superstar. You got to have a great player.”

Ishbia makes quite an intriguing point regarding his franchise guard. Booker has been to the NBA Finals and has been a star on the brightest stage. For instance, he had two 40+ point games in his first appearance in the Finals.

Although the Suns lost that series to the Milwaukee Bucks, many thought that they would be back. Once the Suns made a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, everything changed. Many thought that this was a done deal. They couldn’t be further from the truth.

Mat Ishbia knows Devin Booker will remain with Suns

That Durant trade took place mid-season, and the latter was battling injuries. As a result, they didn’t have much time to gel and were bounced in the second round by the eventual champion, the Denver Nuggets.

Then, Phoenix acquired Bradley Beal, in exchange for Chris Paul, and attempted to build a Big 3. However, it’s been a big flop. Injuries, as well as a lack of a fit, have been big proponents to the lack of success.

Because of this, the Suns attempted to trade Durant, and Beal in the 2024-25. Teams tried to take advantage though, and started inquiring about Booker. The Phoenix majority owner shot those inquiries down immediately.

Despite the Suns receiving a lucrative offer for Booker, Ishbia remains committed to having his franchise guard be the franchise guard, no matter the circumstance.

The offseason should be interesting, as they could move off of Durant and Beal, while the latter has a no-trade clause. If there’s one thing for certain, according to Ishbia, Booker isn’t going anywhere.