Throughout the 2024-25 NBA season, Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant has been floated in trade rumors. Before the NBA trade deadline, he was nearly dealt to the Golden State Warriors.

Simultaneously, Devin Booker was also entertained by some other teams. Despite the Suns saying that they will not trade Booker, nothing is off of the table.

In a report via Duane Rankin of AZCentral (Arizona Republic), he detailed what the team could get from trading either Durant or Booker.

“Sources informed The Republic the most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron,” Rankin said.

“Sources informed The Republic the Suns could probably get four first-round picks for Booker and a rising star in his third or fourth year.”

Considering how this season has gone, the Suns will try anything to salvage it. The furthest the team went with Durant was the second round. Even then, they lost to the Denver Nuggets, who ended up winning the Finals that year.

The Suns could trade Kevin Durant or Devin Booker

Even with Durant being the superstar that he is, the franchise has made it clear that this is Booker's team. He was drafted in 2015 and helped them reach the 2021 NBA Finals.

While they lost in six games, Booker proved he belonged on the national stage. Since the Suns made the blockbuster trade for Durant, it hasn't been worth it.

They gave up four first-round picks, along with Mikal Bridges, and Cam Johnson. Although the trade was worth it, the production hasn't been.

Not to mention, Phoenix traded for Bradley Beal after the 2022-23 season. The Big 3 experiment hasn't worked, mostly due to injury. Still, it only dampens the Suns' future.

Rankin also mentioned a possible trade scenario for Durant, following the Suns' pursuits of Jimmy Butler during the season.

“Considering they had such a high interest in Butler — and the Warriors still having enough of a love for Durant to pursue him — a league source floated an idea to The Republic having the Suns trade Durant for Butler in the summer,” Rankin said.

Either way, the franchise will have to make some necessary. If they don't squeak into the play-in tournament, this season could go down as one of the biggest busts in league history.

If that's the case, it might only be a matter of time before the Suns front office wants to put an offer on the table.