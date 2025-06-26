The Phoenix Suns are making moves ahead of night two of the 2025 NBA Draft as they are now in possession of three second-round draft picks. The Suns agreed to terms with the Brooklyn Nets on a trade that sends the 36th overall pick in the draft to Phoenix. The Nets are receiving two future second-round picks in exchange for the 36th pick.

“The Brooklyn Nets are trading the No. 36 pick in tonight's NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post. “Suns now own Nos. 36, 52 and 59.”

Wednesday night was the first night of the 2025 NBA Draft as the first round went down, and the second round will wrap things up on Thursday. The Nets were by far the most active team on night one as they had four picks in the first round. Brooklyn was in possession of the 8th, 19th, 26th and 27th pick. They selected Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf. The Nets added four news players, and they seem to be satisfied with their haul as they decided not to hang on to the 36th pick.

The Suns were much less active on night one, but they will be making noise on Thursday as they are now in possession of three draft picks. On Wednesday night, Phoenix was in possession of the 29th overall pick, and they got a very intriguing player as they selected Liam McNeely from UConn. That was a good pick, and now the Suns have room to add three more players on night two.

It's going to be interesting to see what Phoenix decides to do with these three draft picks in the second round. There are still a lot of very talented players available in the NBA Draft.

Day two of the 2025 NBA Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 ET from the Barclays Center in New York.