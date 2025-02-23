The Phoenix Suns made a big decision involving the rotation roles of guards Tyus Jones and Bradley Beal.

Heading into Saturday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls, the Suns revealed they are benching Jones in favor of Beal. This means instead of having Jones in the starting lineup as the point guard, Beal will now have the starting duties instead.

Jones gave his thoughts on the team's decision, being receptive as he understands why they made the move, per Suns reporter Duane Rankin.

“We're trying to right the ship, trying to figure it out. Coach came to me, let me know that's what we were going to do. All for it,” Jones said.

He played 20 minutes off the bench, finishing with two points, six assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

How Tyus Jones, Suns performed against Bulls

The move to bench Tyus Jones in favor of Bradley Beal seemed to work out for the Phoenix Suns.

They beat the Chicago Bulls 121-117 on Saturday night. Phoenix fended off the home side's advances throughout the second half, nabbing a solid win on the road.

The Suns had three players score 20 or more points each. Devin Booker led the way with 29 points and eight assists on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Kevin Durant came next with 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while Beal provided 25 points and six rebounds.

Phoenix improved to 27-29 on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Sacramento Kings and two games behind the Golden State Warriors.

Following the win, the Suns will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.