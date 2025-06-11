When the 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline had passed, Kevin Durant was still a member of the Phoenix Suns. In the days and hours leading up to the deadline, rumors persisted that Durant could find himself on the move amid a disappointing season for the Suns.

During the second half of the season, the Suns were unable to mount a serious postseason run and they missed the playoffs for the first time in five years. With the offseason here, early chatter suggests that the Suns are once again looking into a potential Kevin Durant trade. Only this time around there is one major difference.

Back during the NBA Trade Deadline, the Suns reportedly did not consult Durant nor his representation when they looked into potentially trading him. This came as a surprise to Durant and he made it clear he was upset about that, as per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“The most important thing that Shams [Charania] put in his report there was that the Suns are working with Rich Kleiman, his business manager, on this,” Windhorst reported. “When they attempted to trade him at the trade deadline, they did not work with him. And it came as a surprise to Kevin Durant, and Durant made it very clear he was unhappy with that, and it ended up undercutting the trade.”

Article Continues Below
More Phoenix Suns News
In middle is Kevin Durant in Suns jersey. On one side of him is Durant photoshopped in Spurs jersey (number 35), on other side he is photoshopped in Timberwolves jersey (number 35).
Ranking Kevin Durant trade destinations among 5 ‘most interested’ teamsBailey Bassett ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center.
NBA rumors: Kevin Durant trade interest list ‘features’ 5 teamsQuinn Allen ·
Suns' Kevin Durant and Devin Booker looking at Mat Ishbia, with NBA Draft logo beside them
Phoenix Suns’ perfect outcome for No. 29 pick in 2025 NBA DraftJedd Pagaduan ·
Featured image Jordan Ott
Patrick Beverley gives Suns new coach Jordan Ott his flowersDylan Fine ·
Jordan Ott in a Phoenix Suns uniform, with Devin Booker, Ryan Dunn, and Oso Ighodaro next to him.
How Jordan Ott plans to ‘connect’ with Suns’ current rosterHayden Cilley ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts against the LA Clippers during the second half at PHX Center.
Clippers rumors: Kevin Durant calls out BS ‘crying’ story from 2016 meetingJulian Ojeda ·

The other bit of news that Windhorst reported during his appearance on ‘NBA Today,’ was that the Suns are reportedly looking for a similar package in return, as the one they gave up to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Durant in the first place. The package included Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first round picks.

“Impact players and multiple draft assets,” Windhorst continued. “I’m not sure they’re going to be able to generate that because Durant is a couple of years older and his contract is shorter.”

In any case, Durant is still performing at an elite level. He appeared in 62 games at a little over 36 minutes per game. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 52.7 percent shooting from the field, 43 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.