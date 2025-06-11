When the 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline had passed, Kevin Durant was still a member of the Phoenix Suns. In the days and hours leading up to the deadline, rumors persisted that Durant could find himself on the move amid a disappointing season for the Suns.

During the second half of the season, the Suns were unable to mount a serious postseason run and they missed the playoffs for the first time in five years. With the offseason here, early chatter suggests that the Suns are once again looking into a potential Kevin Durant trade. Only this time around there is one major difference.

Back during the NBA Trade Deadline, the Suns reportedly did not consult Durant nor his representation when they looked into potentially trading him. This came as a surprise to Durant and he made it clear he was upset about that, as per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“The most important thing that Shams [Charania] put in his report there was that the Suns are working with Rich Kleiman, his business manager, on this,” Windhorst reported. “When they attempted to trade him at the trade deadline, they did not work with him. And it came as a surprise to Kevin Durant, and Durant made it very clear he was unhappy with that, and it ended up undercutting the trade.”

The other bit of news that Windhorst reported during his appearance on ‘NBA Today,’ was that the Suns are reportedly looking for a similar package in return, as the one they gave up to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Durant in the first place. The package included Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first round picks.

“Impact players and multiple draft assets,” Windhorst continued. “I’m not sure they’re going to be able to generate that because Durant is a couple of years older and his contract is shorter.”

In any case, Durant is still performing at an elite level. He appeared in 62 games at a little over 36 minutes per game. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 52.7 percent shooting from the field, 43 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.