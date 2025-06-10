Kevin Durant’s time with the Phoenix Suns appears to be nearing its end, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes the franchise will begin exploring trade scenarios in the coming weeks. During Tuesday morning’s broadcast of Get Up, Windhorst identified a critical factor that could shape how the situation unfolds.

“I do believe Kevin Durant will be traded in the coming weeks,” Windhorst said. “Today the Suns are naming their new head coach Jordan Ott… he’s had an introductory press conference. They’ve been going through that process and I expect them to look into the Durant trade market pretty soon.”

Windhorst continued, “There are going to be a handful of teams that are interested in Durant. The key with Durant is this: he has one year left on his contract, is he going to want to sign an extension? And is he going to want to be a part of the process of the trade and are the Suns going to let him be involved in the process? That’s a key factor going forward.”

Kevin Durant is expected to be traded in the coming weeks, and the Knicks are among the teams likely to pursue him, per @WindhorstESPN

Durant, 36, recently completed his 17th NBA season and second full year with the Suns. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from three-point range in 62 appearances. A 15-time All-Star, Durant remains one of the league’s most efficient and productive scorers.

Knicks linked to Kevin Durant trade as Suns weigh major offseason decisions

Trade speculation surrounding Durant has circulated since the February deadline, when reports indicated that Phoenix was fielding calls on his availability. At the time, no deal came to fruition, but interest has not waned as teams prepare for a pivotal offseason.

Among the teams reportedly linked to Durant are the New York Knicks, who reached the Eastern Conference Finals this past season before falling to the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks are viewed as one of several franchises with the assets and motivation to pursue a deal, especially given Durant’s contract status and potential desire to have input on his next destination.

The Suns are coming off a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. Under former head coach Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix finished with a 36-46 record and failed to qualify for both the Play-In Tournament and the playoffs. The team also does not own its 2025 lottery pick, which is currently held by the Houston Rockets.

The introduction of Jordan Ott as head coach signals a new chapter for the organization, and the likely departure of Durant could mark a significant shift in direction. Whether the Suns opt to rebuild or retool around other key players such as Devin Booker and Bradley Beal remains to be seen.

Durant’s trade market will likely hinge on his willingness to sign an extension and the level of involvement both he and the Suns permit in facilitating a deal. As the offseason unfolds, Phoenix is expected to become one of the central storylines ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft and free agency period.