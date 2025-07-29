Paige Bueckers is making headlines once again, and this time, the numbers say it all. The Dallas Wings rookie has officially become the only player in the 2025 WNBA season to rank in the top 10 in points, assists, and steals per game. It is a rare accomplishment, especially for a first-year player, and the Wings are not shy about celebrating the historic feat.

Top 10 like she's on SportsCenter 🤩 Paige Bueckers is the ONLY player in the WNBA this season to rank Top 10 in PPG, APG & SPG! pic.twitter.com/jXPWlFy9jX — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) July 28, 2025

Through 21 games, Bueckers is averaging 18.2 points per game, which ranks her ninth in the WNBA. She also dishes out 5.5 assists per game, good for eighth in the league, while collecting 1.9 steals per game, placing her in second. No other player in the league this season appears in the top 10 of all three categories, underscoring just how versatile and dominant Bueckers has been across the board.

The 23-year-old guard from UConn entered the league with high expectations after being selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Many wondered how quickly she would adapt to the professional game after recovering from a torn ACL that sidelined her entire 2022–2023 collegiate season. Just a few months into her rookie year, she has answered every question with poise, skill, and relentless impact on both ends of the floor.

Bueckers has already been named a 2025 WNBA All-Star starter, becoming the only rookie this season to earn that distinction. She was also named Rookie of the Month for June after leading all first-year players in scoring, assists, and steals. Her advanced basketball IQ, steady shooting, and on-court leadership have made her one of the most complete players in the league.

Her ability to read defenses and create for others has made her a key playmaker in Dallas’s offense. Even more impressive is the fact that she is achieving this level of performance on a Wings team that is currently struggling in the standings. The Wings hold an 8-19 record, but Bueckers has been a consistent bright spot and a symbol of what the future could look like for the franchise.

She has already posted several standout performances, including a 35-point game against the Phoenix Mercury in which she shot 13-of-19 from the field and hit five out of seven three-pointers. In her third WNBA game, she recorded her first double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. She also became the fastest player in league history to reach 200 points, 50 assists, and 50 rebounds in their rookie season.

Bueckers shoots 45.5% from the field, 33.8% from beyond the arc, and nearly 85% from the free throw line. She also leads the league in field goals made between 10 and 15 feet, a testament to her mid-range game and her ability to make decisions under pressure.

Off the court, she continues to draw praise from veterans and legends alike. Diana Taurasi recently called her one of the future faces of the league and praised her maturity and competitiveness. WNBA coaches have noted her ability to lead by example despite her age and experience level.

The Wings have made it clear that Bueckers is the centerpiece of their long-term rebuild. Her triple threat status in points, assists, and steals places her in elite company, and the fact that she is achieving this as a rookie makes the accomplishment even more significant.

In a league filled with rising stars and established names, Paige Bueckers is already proving she belongs among the best. She is not just making an impact; she is making history.