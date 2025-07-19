LAS VEGAS — No rookie has been better throughout the entirety of NBA Summer League to this point than Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford. That's saying something, especially with Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and VJ Edgecombe dominating the spotlight.

The 23-year-old Kings' rookie has looked as comfortable as he can be in the desert, and he led Sacramento to the semifinals of NBA Summer League with a perfect 4-0 record. Now comes the real challenge, as Clifford set one goal for him and his teammates before they journey to Las Vegas:

Do what it takes to win a ring.

“My goal coming here was to just be myself and show that I have a little bit of everything in my game,” Clifford told ClutchPoints in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview behind the scenes at Summer League in the Thomas & Mack Center. “But most importantly, I always want to be a great teammate. I feel like I've definitely done that.

“Now, it's all about finishing Summer League strong and leaving here with a ring. That's what we came here to do.”

Clifford, the 24th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was one of the most NBA-ready talents in this draft class. Although teams passed on him in the first round since Clifford is an older prospect and not the most athletic player on the court, nobody doubted that the Colorado State product could do a little bit of everything.

This is why many have compared Clifford to Josh Hart, who has proven to be the ultimate “glue guy” in the NBA. However, the Kings rookie has stood out in different ways during his four games in Las Vegas, and his play has reminded many of a young DeMar DeRozan or Devin Booker.

Kings' 24th overall pick Nique Clifford through three Summer League games: 18.3 PTS

6.3 REB

3.7 AST

2.0 STL

60% FG

70% 3PT

Aside from his craftiness with the ball as the team's main playmaker, Clifford has operated in the mid-range area. His smooth jumper and crisp passing have made the Kings arguably the best team at NBA Summer League, and Clifford has been in control of his tempo every game he's played.

Despite all of his success on the court and being a first-round pick, Clifford has devoted himself to elevating those around him and getting to know each of his new teammates to flourish with one another.

“I would say the fact that we've only been together for a couple of weeks before coming out to Las Vegas, I think that is a testament to our characters,” Clifford stated of his teammates. “We are playing really well together, and our chemistry is through the roof.

“What's really cool about our group is that while we obviously have individual agendas out here, we are finding success through collective success. Everybody is truly happy for one another, and we don't care who ultimately gets a shine.

“As long as we are winning, everybody is happy at the end of the day.”

Nique Clifford's Summer League success to fuel rookie campaign

Through four Summer League games, Clifford is averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor and 52.9 percent from 3-point range. While he is also averaging 3.0 turnovers per game, an area he wants to improve upon, these minor mistakes have been masked by his ability to make his teammates better.

“I've had some turnovers that I am not proud of in Summer League, and I know I can be better than that, especially now that everything will be for the 2025-26 season after Las Vegas,” Clifford said. “Summer League as a whole has been great because it's been a learning opportunity for me to understand where I still need to improve.

“Being out there on the floor in a real-game, competitive situation is the only way to experience these things.”

NBA Summer League means something different to every player participating. For some, this is a chance to prove they can hold their own at the next level. Others, like many draft picks, are in Las Vegas to showcase their skills for fans and solidify their roster spot with their new team.

Then there are players like Clifford, who embrace the challenges that come with Summer League and use this opportunity as a means to improve. Just because he was a first-round pick doesn't entitle Clifford to anything, which is why he has remained humble and willing to learn every step of the way.

“Before getting to this point, I'd always watch Summer League on TV. What stood out was how competitive it was. Now that I am actually here, it's surreal being in this type of environment and seeing how excited the fans are to see all of us new rookies,” Clifford told ClutchPoints. Honestly, it's kind of what I expected. Of course, it's a little different because I've never experienced it before as a player, but I did get to watch Summer League one year and be a part of that atmosphere when I was a little younger.

“Being on the other side of it now, it's super cool to just go out there and compete with the best of the best every night. It's a really humbling experience and a great learning experience to be a part of as well.”

The Kings are in the NBA Summer League semifinals and will play the Toronto Raptors, who are also 4-0, on Saturday.

Only two wins separate Clifford and his team from claiming the Summer League championship, a goal he hopes will kickstart Sacramento's efforts to rapidly turn around their recent misfortunes.

Many are downplaying the Kings' chances of competing in a very crowded Western Conference during the 2025-26 NBA season, yet Clifford is ready to flip the script and bring winning basketball back to Sacramento starting on Day 1 of training camp in September.

“Once we win here, I'm only going to be in the gym working on what I could've done better. Going into training camp, I can't wait to actually sit down and get to know the guys I will be playing with. I got to spend time with DeMar [DeRozan] out here, and it's going to be a lot of fun meeting the rest of the guys for the first time.

“It's going to be a great experience when I walk into training camp, and I know we can accomplish special things for the Kings community.”