The Sacramento Kings are a team where it’s not quite easy to identify the direction they’re heading in. On paper, they appear to be a team that can reach play-in positioning, but that’s as far as the team goes. The Kings have had a rather quiet offseason, with the sign-and-trade for Dennis Schroeder being their most high-profile move so far. The Kings have added a few other players to their roster, including the recent signing of Daeqwon Plowden, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The Kings’ signing of Daeqwon Plowden is for a two-way contract where he will occupy the third and final two-way spot on the team’s roster. He will join Isaiah Stevens and Dylan Cardwell as the Kings’ three designated two-way contract players. Cardwell will be an NBA rookie this upcoming season while Stevens played for the Miami Heat last year on a two-way contract.

It’s been a busy offseason for Plowden prior to signing with the Kings. He was included in the seven-team blockbuster trade involving Kevin Durant as the centerpiece. The Atlanta Hawks traded him to the Suns in the deal. In return, the Hawks received David Roddy and a 2031 draft pick as part of the trade. The Suns ended up cutting Plowden almost immediately after the trade was finalized.

Plowden went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, and did not break through on a regular season roster until last year with the Hawks. The Golden State Warriors had signed Plowden to a two-way contract ahead of last season, but they cut him before training camp began.

Plowden appeared in a total of six games last season as part of his two-way contract with the Hawks. He was impressive, averaging 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in just about 12 minutes per game. He shot 64 percent from the field, 52.9 percent from the three-point line and 100 percent from the free-throw line.

He scored in double figures twice last season, the first coming on Jan. 15 when he finished with a career-best 19 points against the Chicago Bulls. Then during the final game of the regular season against the Orlando Magic, he finished with 17 points.