Amid reports of the Sacramento Kings signing Russell Westbrook after acquring Dennis Schroder, they added veteran shooter Doug McDermott to their roster. The Kings and McDermott agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal as he returns to Sacramento after coming off of his one-year deal in 2024-25. He'll be entering his 12th NBA season after coming off of his first in Sacramento.

McDermott will return to the Kings for at least one more season, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Free agent Doug McDermott has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal to return to the Sacramento Kings, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports,” Charania reported. “McDermott will enter his 12th NBA season after shooting 44% from 3 in 42 Kings games in 2024-25.”

Keeping a three-point shooting threat such as McDermott to complement veterans Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Schroder makes a lot of sense for Sacramento. Perhaps an increased role for McDermott is in order, considering the kind of open looks the offense can generate for the veteran wing. At 31, he still has plenty of basketball left in him, as Sacramento will look to make its first playoff appearance since 2023.

It will also be the Kings' first training camp since acquiring LaVine from the Chicago Bulls and removing the interim tag off of head coach Doug Christie's title after the organization parted ways with former head coach Mike Brown.

Kings still linked to Russell Westbrook after Dennis Schroder deal

After the Kings acquired Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade with the Pistons, many believe they're still in play for another veteran point guard. The Kings are looking for a veteran facilitator with defensive capabilities, whereas Schroder is more of a volume scorer to bolster Sacramento's offense.

Westbrook or Brogdon could be next for the Kings, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon are the two players who have come up the most in conversations about how the Sacramento Kings will fill out their roster this offseason,” Siegel reported. “The word from NBA Summer League regarding the Kings is that they still want to add Westbrook even after their sign-and-trade to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Pistons.”

Either Brogdon or Westbrook would be a great addition to the Kings. With free agent Ben Simmons' name also linked to Sacramento earlier this summer, the Kings are reportedly targeting a veteran ball distributor in the form of a secondary point guard.