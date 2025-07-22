The Sacramento Kings are not expected to pursue forward Jonathan Kuminga or guard Ben Simmons this offseason, according to Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports 1140. The longtime Kings insider addressed both players during a recent livestream, dismissing recent speculation about potential interest.

Dave first addressed Simmons, calling the rumors “hilarious” and downplaying any chance of the Kings signing the three-time All-Star.

“This is hilarious for many reasons,” Dave said. “What has started out as not a bit has become a bit with Ben Simmons… to get him would be nothing more than a hope and a prayer… and I wouldn’t spend a lot of money on it.”

He acknowledged that Simmons, 28, may theoretically fill needs for Sacramento, including point guard depth and perimeter defense, but ultimately confirmed he had done the necessary background checks and said, “It’s not happening.”

Simmons split the 2024–25 season between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 5.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 52% from the field over 51 games. Earlier this offseason, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Sacramento and New York were monitoring Simmons’ free agency. However, Dave's comments appear to rule out any serious pursuit from the Kings.

Kings insider dismisses Ben Simmons speculation and denies advanced talks for Jonathan Kuminga

In the same livestream, Dave also addressed rumors tying Sacramento to Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, whose name has surfaced frequently in sign-and-trade speculation this summer.

“But what I can tell you is this — I’m plugged in, I’ve checked in, and a lot of the stuff over the last month has been overblown,” Dave said. “Just like with the Kings being in ‘advanced talks’ on Jonathan Kuminga. They were two teams kicking tires… they were never in advanced talks. That didn’t happen.”

Kuminga, 22, averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.5% from three across 47 appearances for the Warriors last season. He remains in discussions with Golden State about a possible new contract or sign-and-trade opportunity, but Sacramento does not appear to be in serious contention for his services at this stage.

Dave’s remarks align with a recent report from ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, who stated that while the Kings have expressed interest in Kuminga, they were never close to finalizing a deal.

“The Sacramento Kings, who have made it known around the league that they are interested in the young forward, were never close to finalizing a sign-and-trade with Golden State, sources said,” Siegel reported.

After acquiring Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons, the Kings are now less than $10 million below the first-apron hard cap. Making a serious push for Kuminga would require offloading one of their key recent additions, such as DeMar DeRozan or Malik Monk — a scenario many around the league view as unlikely.

As the offseason continues, Sacramento appears focused on evaluating internal roster options and maintaining flexibility, rather than executing any major acquisitions involving Simmons or Kuminga.