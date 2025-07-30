While most players are already back on the grind for the upcoming season, veteran guard Russell Westbrook has yet to find a new home after choosing free agency, although he has been linked to the Sacramento Kings.

After one season with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook declined his $3.4 million player option last month to test the waters and find a new squad. So far, the decision has proved to be unfruitful.

On Tuesday, Westbrook and Kings star DeMar DeRozan were spotted having a chat during halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. It further fueled rumors about the former MVP going to Sacramento.

Sparks reporter Ben Geffner posted a video of the interaction on X.

“Westbrook’s been linked to the Kings as a primary free agent target. If he signs this offseason, the two would join forces in Sacramento,” wrote Geffner.

According to reports, the 36-year-old Westbrook has been on the Kings' radar this offseason, with the team looking to move things around to make room for him. The squad is already loaded at the guard position with Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis, and Devin Carter. Adding Westbrook could mean that one of the aforementioned guys would be shown the door.

Last season, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals in 27.9 minutes per outing. He provided the spunk and energy that the Nuggets badly needed. Westbrook also had his moments in the playoffs.

While he could do the same for the Kings, his mercurial personality is always a concern. It could disrupt team chemistry. Westbrook and DeRozan both grew up in California, so that could be a plus. But can he get along with the other guys?

If everything pushes through, Sacramento will be Westbrook's seventh team. The nine-time All-Star is past his prime, but he can still be an asset.

