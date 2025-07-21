After the Sacramento Kings landed veteran point guard Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade deal, do they still have eyes for free agent guard Russell Westbrook? In light of Kings new GM Scott Perry's ‘affinity' for Westbrook, many assume Sacramento will eventually sign Russ to a veteran's minimum within the near future as NBA free agency winds down.

With Malcolm Brogdon also included as another potential option, the Kings are in the market for a veteran point guard, which could wind up being a Westbrook signing, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon are the two players who have come up the most in conversations about how the Sacramento Kings will fill out their roster this offseason,” Siegel reported. “The word from NBA Summer League regarding the Kings is that they still want to add Westbrook even after their sign-and-trade to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Pistons.”

With a strong veteran presence between 29-year-old Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, adding a veteran facilitator in either Westbrook or Brogdon makes sense for the Kings. Earlier this summer, before acquiring Schroder, Ben Simmons was also reportedly an option for the Kings as they're hunt to lock in a strong point-guard rotation continues into the latter half of free agency.

Kings new GM reportedly holds ‘affinity' for Russell Westbrook

Article Continues Below

Back in April, Scott Perry was formally introduced as the Kings new GM as the franchise enters a new era amid changes that included removing the interim tag from head coach Doug Christie's official title. The former Kings forward will look to guide the franchise beyond the Play-In tournament and potentially beyond a first-round exit in 2025-26, which could include signing veteran point guard Russell Westbrook.

Perry, whose front office experience dates back to working under Pistons president Joe Dumars in 2000, is reportedly a fan of Westbrook and wouldn't mind adding him to the Kings' roster despite their crowded backcourt, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“The sense I had gotten was that the Kings and Scott [Perry] have a lot of affinity for Russ, without question,” Amick said. “But the backcourt is already pretty crowded, and there was concern about making it even worse. So I’ve certainly been leaning in the direction of thinking that’s not going to happen. Nothing has changed roster-wise to alter the logjam that a move like that would create.”

Westbrook averaged 13.3 points on 44.9% shooting, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game for the Nuggets last season.