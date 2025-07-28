The Sacramento Kings are looking to stay competitive next season, and they've made a few moves this offseason to make sure they have a chance in the competitive Western Conference. One player who has been on their radar for some time is Russell Westbrook, and it seems like he has mutual interest.

With the Kings already having a logjam at the position, they want to move around some players before they can potentially sign Westbrook, according to Locked On Kings podcast host Matt George.

“Both parties have been talking and have had mutual interest since free agency began. That's been well known. From what I gather, the Kings are still looking to move a player like Devin Carter or Malik Monk before they can bring Westbrook in. The Kings have a log jam at the guard position and very little financial flexibility to work with,” George wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports also thinks there's a good chance that Westbrook signs with the Kings.

“It’s not done, but it’s been cooking for a while. And there is strong interest from both sides. I’d say 80-20 he’s a King,” Dave wrote.

Westbrook gave the Denver Nuggets some solid minutes when he was on the floor last season, and he'd proven to give second units the energy they need throughout the game. If the Kings are looking to play fast and need a veteran backup, Westbrook would be a good signing for them.

Kings have interest in Russell Westbrook

The Kings made sure to improve their guard play this offseason, as one of their biggest moves was signing Dennis Schroder. It doesn't look like they're done making moves at the position, because they still had some guards on their wish list, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon are the two players who have come up the most in conversations about how the Sacramento Kings will fill out their roster this offseason,” Siegel wrote. “The word from NBA Summer League regarding the Kings is that they still want to add Westbrook even after their sign-and-trade to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Pistons.”

With how competitive the West will be, the Kings should do whatever they can to load up on talent. They still have high-skilled players such as Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, and they have role players who can make big plays as well.

Adding Westbrook doesn't completely move the needle for the Kings, but it does help them become a more complete team. Throughout his career, Westbrook has been known to make an impact on the floor, and he loves getting his teammates involved.