The Sacramento Kings didn't benefit from any lottery luck on Monday night, as they saw their pick go to the Atlanta Hawks after sticking at No. 13 overall, just one spot outside of the protection they had on it. Now, all of the speculation around the league will be on which rookies will be going where and which superstars could be on the move.

A lot of that trade talk will surround Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially after the report that he is “open-minded” about potentially playing somewhere other than Milwaukee next season. Kevin Durant is another name that could be on the move at some point as he and the Phoenix Suns head for a split.

While the Kings don't have any player quite on that level, they could still make some noise on the trade marker. Star wing DeMar DeRozan could be on the move at some point this offseason as new general manager Scott Perry reshapes the roster, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

“The focus in the California capital shifts now to what sort of dealing we could see from the Kings' new regime,” Fischer wrote. “There has been no shortage of rumbles, since the hiring of Scott Perry as general manager, that Sacramento is expected to gauge the trade market for veteran swingman DeMar DeRozan.”

DeRozan doesn't exactly fit the Kings' timeline or their roster at the moment, especially now that he is back with Zach LaVine after that pairing failed in Chicago with the Bulls. If Sacramento is going to pivot to keep Domantas Sabonis happy and try to get back into the playoff picture out West, moving off of DeRozan feels like the easy solution.

The market for the mid-range maestro remains to be seen. He is an awkward fit with most cores due to his isolation heavy style while operating inside the 3-point line most of the time. He is also aging out of being a plus defender, so it would take a lot of the right pieces around him for a team to contend with him on the roster.

That will drive down his price, but expect the Kings to still explore what they can potentially get for him.