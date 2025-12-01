The NBA trade market is already heating up barely a month into the new season, and Sacramento Kings star Zach LaVine is at the center of the chatter. With the Kings stumbling to a 5-16 start, rival teams are closely watching how the franchise handles the situation, especially regarding LaVine’s future.

Insider Marc Stein recently shared insight into why LaVine could become one of the season’s most intriguing trade candidates.

According to Stein, the All-Star guard has a player option for the 2026-27 season worth nearly $50 million.

This provision has created a unique dynamic: if LaVine were willing to decline that option and instead agree to a longer-term deal at a lower annual salary, multiple teams could emerge as potential suitors.

Stein emphasized that this is more than a simple financial calculation.

“Kind of the rumble there is if he were willing to decline the option and take a longer-term extension at a lesser number, I think there would be some trade interest in Zach LaVine,” he noted.

Essentially, flexibility on LaVine’s part could make him a highly attractive target for teams looking to add proven scoring and experience while balancing their salary cap.

The discussion also extended to DeMar DeRozan, whose contract for the next season is only partially guaranteed.

Stein hinted that if the market opens up, DeRozan might also become a potential trade asset, though the immediate focus remains on LaVine.

Sacramento’s struggles this season have only intensified speculation.

The team’s front office is under pressure to turn things around, and moving a high-profile player like LaVine could free up cap space or net valuable assets.

However, any potential trade would likely hinge on careful negotiations given LaVine’s talent and status as the team’s centerpiece.

The LaVine trade saga is still in its early stages, but with his player option and potential contract flexibility, he could easily become one of the NBA’s most discussed trade pieces as teams look to make moves for contention.