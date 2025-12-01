One thing that has been made abundantly clear throughout the recent Lane Kiffin saga that resulted in the Ole Miss football coach abandoning ship to become the new LSU football head coach is that Kiffin has a strong affinity for attention. While this is not exactly breaking news, the delays and other spectacles over the last few days have certainly helped solidify Kiffin's reputation as someone who craves the spotlight.

That thirst for attention continued on Monday when Kiffin sent out a picture of a motivational quote on X, formerly Twitter, along with a tiger emoji, as well as the Trinidadian flag.

Exhale. Have the best Monday ever. #GodsPlan 🇹🇹🐯 pic.twitter.com/GqZSstivMd — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Trinidad” of course could refer to Ole Miss football quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has had a strong 2025 season for the Rebels and recently filed a waiver to give him eligibility in the 2026 college football season, per John Talty of CBS Sports.

Article Continues Below

Talty also reported that “Kiffin took many of those (Ole Miss) coaches with him on the plane including his brother Chris, Weis Jr., co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox and receivers coach George McDonald. Days ahead of the early signing period, Kiffin took general manager Billy Glasscock and senior director of player personnel Mike Williams to LSU, too.”

It was certainly an ugly divorce between Kiffin and Ole Miss, a program with which he had worked hard to build good favor over the last six years, but seemingly through all of it out the window with his actions over the past few days. He almost certainly will get an overwhelmingly hostile reception when Ole Miss hosts LSU next year for what will be his return game, with a date yet to be announced.

In any case, it remains to be seen whether the burned bridges will be worth it, and the answer will depend on what Kiffin is able to accomplish at LSU.