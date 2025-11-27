The Golden State Warriors' championship window doesn't have much time left. A grueling schedule highlighted by numerous back-to-backs, along with some unfortunate injury issues, has led to an underwhelming start to the 2025-26 season. Stephen Curry will only be able to carry the team on his back for so much longer, and even he was injured in Golden State's most recent game.

The Warriors are one of the oldest teams in the NBA. They may have to add a big-name player before the trade deadline to put themselves in true championship contention. The Warriors have long needed big man help, and that has been evident this year because Draymond Green has been forced to play small-ball five way more than is optimal.

Luckily, some star frontcourt players have already been thrown around in trade rumors. Both Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis are trade candidates who could make some sense for the Warriors, but which player would be a better fit in Golden State?

The case for Anthony Davis

On paper, Davis would be a fantastic fit with the Warriors. However, Davis' whole intrigue is based on hypotheticals. He and Green would form an electric frontcourt duo, considering both are among the best defensive players ever. Teams would have a hard time scoring inside on the Warriors, and both Green and Davis are versatile enough to defend out on the perimeter, too.

Offensively, Davis would add a dynamic that the Warriors never had during their dynasty. He can score inside, outside, or off the bounce. Most Warriors' centers during the Curry era have been limited to rim running and play-finishing, with the exception being Quinten Post, who can knock down catch-and-shoot 3-pointers but doesn't do much else.

However, a Davis trade would have to include either the contract of Green or Jimmy Butler, in addition to role players like Buddy Hield, and/or Moses Moody, and/or Jonathan Kuminga. The aging Warriors already have some depth problems, and Davis can't be relied upon to play on a nightly basis. The often-injured 10-time All-Star has only played in 14 games for the Dallas Mavericks since they shockingly traded for him.

His tenure in Dallas has been so disastrous that the team already fired Nico Harrison, and now they seem desperate to get out of Davis' three-year contract. Davis holds less trade value than Sabonis, so it wouldn't take much draft capital to add him, but the contracts wouldn't match up without giving up way too much.

Butler has been a great fit with the Warriors, and Green will likely be a lifelong member of the franchise. With so few years of contention left, the Warriors can't take a gamble as great as adding Davis would be, especially not for what it would cost to trade for him.

Why Domantas Sabonis is the better fit for the Warriors

Sabonis, like Green, can operate out of the high post and facilitate to shooters. This strategy has long worked wonders for Curry, and it would only enhance the Warriors' offense. Furthermore, Sabonis has long been one of the best rebounders in the NBA. He led the league in double-doubles last year and rebounds per game in each of the last three seasons.

On a team that likes to shoot the deep ball as much as Golden State, having someone who can scoop up second-chance opportunities would be a luxury. Sabonis' screen-setting ability would also complement the roster well. While Sabonis is currently out with a meniscus injury, he is typically reliable when it comes to staying on the court. The Warriors would need to, of course, ensure the medicals are clean before trading for him, but he'd be a really great fit in Golden State.

Sabonis isn't the defensive player that Davis is, and it may take some draft capital to acquire him, but the Warriors could hold onto most of their core while pulling off a Sabonis trade. Moody, Buddy Hield, and Jonathan Kuminga could be used in a trade, the latter of whom was linked to Sacramento all offseason long.

The Kings seem poised to blow things up, and their known interest in Kuminga could make doing business with a Sabonis trade relatively simple. Sabonis is only 29 years old, too, so not only could he help the Warriors out this year, but he could contribute even after Curry, Butler, and Green move on.

In all likelihood, a trade for either Davis or Sabonis won't be easy to pull off. Both players come at a steep price tag and have plenty of red flags. The Warriors just might have to make a splashy move, though, and if it came down to choosing Davis or Sabonis, the Kings' star would be the right choice.