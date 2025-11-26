The Memphis Grizzlies have been perhaps the most drama-filled NBA team this year, and Ja Morant is at the forefront of their issues. The two-time All-Star was once viewed as a potential face of the NBA. He has since been suspended multiple times and dealt with injury issues. The frustrations of the last couple of years are boiling over onto both the hardwood and in the locker room this season.

Morant is having the worst season of his career. His 17.9 points per game are his fewest since his rookie year, and his 35.9% field goal percentage is by far a career low. Not only had Morant never played this badly before, but is level of play this year isn't that of a star. The poor shooting percentage, in particular, is inexcusable.

Morant was suspended one game this season. After being called out for lackluster leadership, Morant responded in a manner deemed inappropriate. His attitude has been dismissive and immature in media sessions this year, and it seems like his relationship with the team that drafted him may be spoiled. All of that has resulted in Morant's name coming up in trade rumors. Unfortunately, his trade value is at an all-time low. Even so, the Sacramento Kings are one team with reported interest. They seem likely to blow things up on the trade market in their own right, with players such as Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan as their big trade chips. So, could the Kings and Grizzlies agree to a Morant-for LaVine package?

Kings' trade proposal for Ja Morant

Kings receive: Ja Morant

Grizzlies receive: Zach LaVine, 2027 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick (via Spurs), two second-round picks

There was a point in time when it likely would have taken four-plus first-round picks to acquire Morant. After all, the Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane, Morant's ex-teammate, for more than that, and Bane isn't the star that Morant is. Now, Morant might be gettable for much less. The Kings aren't necessarily in a position to be trade buyers. They are 5-13 and it is clear that the current core won't lead to playoff success. Therefore, they should probably trade away a lot of their veteran talent.

If the Kings could ship off LaVine, a first-round pick, and a heavily protected pick from the Spurs, for Morant, they'd have to consider doing it, though. Morant is just 26 years old, so he is young enough to usher in a new era in Sacramento. The team was desperate for a point guard in the offseason. Although they did acquire Dennis Schroder over the summer, the German guard has always been somewhat of a journeyman.

Morant could return to his status as one of the best players in the NBA with a change of scenery. He is a freak athlete who thrives slashing to the rim and finishing inside or facilitating to his teammates. His defense has always been suspect, as has his 3-point shot, but Morant creates enough offense to make up for his shortcomings.

LaVine and DeRozan might be more likely to be dealt than Sabonis, especially because the big man is dealing with an injury. Morant would provide a backcourt upgrade over LaVine, though, and he'd pair quite well with Sabonis if they decided to hold onto him. Sabonis' rebounding, screensetting, and passing abilities would complement Morant's skill set. Getting off LaVine's contract would be a plus in and of itself, but this is the kind of trade that could pay off in a big way for the Kings. If not, they don't lose too much by taking on Morant in this deal.

Should the Grizzlies trade Ja Morant?

If the Grizzlies are forced to trade Morant, it will be because their relationship with their star is irreconcilable. The team should be doing whatever they can to restore trust and confidence in Morant, though, rather than looking to trade him. Of course, that is far from a guarantee. Morant's career has been plagued by questionable decisions, so it isn't a guarantee that he will ever step up and become the leader the Grizzlies need.

Furthermore, Morant might not just be in the midst of a slump. There are signs that he has actually regressed. Undersized and inefficient guards with shooting and defensive question marks aren't known to be the best players on a championship team, either. It is possible that Morant's trade value will only continue going downhill.

Even so, unless Morant demands his way out of town, the Grizzlies would be better off either holding onto Morant long-term or waiting until he restores some trade value. After adding a surplus of picks in the Bane trade, too, the Grizzlies aren't necessarily desperate to add more draft capital. LaVine is a good player, but he has his own problems. LaVine hasn't contributed much to winning basketball in his career, and he is on a bad contract. As of now, a LaVine-for-Morant trade seems unlikely.