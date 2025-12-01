After the Minnesota Vikings had wide receiver Adam Thielen as a healthy scratch for Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the team has waived the 35-year-old, according to Tom Pelissero. As it came as a shock when the football world saw the Vikings have Thielen as a healthy scratch, one came to realize the reality of the situation that turned into Monday's news.

Pelissero would report that Thielen had “approached” the team about “moving on,” which Minnesota has led to do.

“The Vikings are waiving WR Adam Thielen, who approached the team about moving on last week. The team granted the request out of respect for Thielen and will allow him to finish out his final NFL season elsewhere,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Thielen would take to social media to release a statement and say this will be his last NFL season and would like to finish his career with a team that is competing to make the playoffs. For anybody potentially thinking it was a messy exit, it doesn't seem to be so, with Thielen sending love to the organization, even saying he will be back to retire with the team.

Article Continues Below

Thielen had spent nine seasons with the Vikings, having many productive seasons, including two seasons of over 1,200 receiving yards, before heading over to play with the Carolina Panthers for two seasons, recording 1,014 yards and four scores in 2023. Going back to Minnesota this year, his usage has been limited, playing in 11 games, only recorded eight receptions for 69 yards.

It remains to be seen which team signs Thielen for his final season, looking to make an impact on a playoff team before he hangs up the cleats. As for Minnesota, they bounce back next Sunday against the Washington Commanders.