The Sacramento Kings entered their game against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Cup on Wednesday with some momentum after winning back-to-back games, serving as a bright spot in what has been a bleak campaign.

They, however, were sent crashing back to earth early, as they were obliterated by the Suns in the first quarter, 41-16.

The Kings showed more fight in the ensuing frame, including a one-handed reverse dunk from Zach LaVine, waking up the crowd at Golden 1 Center. LaVine took advantage of his speed and drove past Mark Williams before slamming it in style.

LaVine reminded everyone that he can still throw it down. He's not a two-time champion of the Slam Dunk Contest for nothing.

Early in his career, the high-flying guard routinely made highlight plays. But over the years, he has learned to become a more mature and well-rounded player, particularly improving his outside shooting and playmaking.

The 30-year-old LaVine, however, will have to do more if he wants to help the Kings go in a better direction. Sacramento's woes only got compounded with Domantas Sabonis out for four to six weeks due to a knee injury.

The Kings are loaded with high-usage guys, including LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Dennis Schroder—all backcourt players at that. LaVine might have to readjust his game and play more off the ball to give Sacramento a different look.

His numbers have dipped this season, averaging 20.5 points on 49.8% shooting, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists before facing the Suns.

As of writing, the Kings are still down by double digits in the fourth quarter.