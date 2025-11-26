The Milwaukee Bucks got off to a better start than most expected. Myles Turner was the team's big offseason addition, and Ryan Rollins, A.J. Green, and Gary Trent Jr. have been breakout performers. Rollins, in particular, has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the NBA season. Ultimately, though, most of Milwaukee's success could be attributed to Giannis Antetokounmpo's greatness.

The two-time MVP is one of the best players in the league, and it has been on display this year. Most notably, Antetokounmpo has taken a few steps forward as a playmaker. He has even improved his jump shot as well. Because of that, it makes sense that the Bucks have struggled without their star. Milwaukee has lost five straight games while Antetokounmpo has been sidelined with a strained adductor.

It is clear that the Bucks need somebody to step up when Antetokounmpo can't play, and quite frankly, they need to bring in a co-star to pair with their best player if they are to compete in the Eastern Conference this season. Because of that, the Bucks have been rumored to have interest in Zach LaVine. The Sacramento Kings star has been one of the prime trade candidates this season, but does he make sense for the Bucks?

Would Zach LaVine make a good partner for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

On paper, LaVine is a good fit in lineups with Antetokounmpo. While the Greek Freak has improved as a shooter, he is still far from a marksman, so surrounding him with 3-point shooters makes sense. Stopping Antetokounmpo from collapsing the defense is a near-impossible feat for opposing defenses, and he has really improved at kicking the ball out to open shooters. This is part of the reason why Rollins and Green have thrived this year.

LaVine is a career 39.1% shooter from deep who has thrived launching and making deep balls at a high volume. While another shooter in Milwaukee would be nice, what LaVine would really bring to the table is his ability to score off the bounce. The Bucks don't have enough isolation ability on the roster outside of Antetokounmpo. LaVine would help with both spacing and taking some of the burden off Antetokounmpo's shoulders.

However, LaVine's teams have always disappointed regardless of where he was suiting up. That would be a concern in Milwaukee as well because the roster is pretty mediocre. Damian Lillard, a fellow score-first guard who could knock down the three ball, didn't pan out with the Bucks despite everybody assuming he'd pair perfectly with Antetokounmpo.

Furthermore, the Bucks might not have the tradable assets or contracts to realistically make a LaVine trade work. The Eastern Conference is wide open because teams are decimated by injuries, so if the Bucks are to go all in, now is the time to do so. Trading for LaVine and his huge contract might be easier said than done, though. He has regularly struggled with injuries, too, so he might not be the best fit alongside Antetokounmpo.