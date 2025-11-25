At this point, the Sacramento Kings will undoubtedly take every positive they can amid a bleak situation. They may be coming off a huge win over the Denver Nuggets back on Saturday, but another tough test awaited them on Monday in the form of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is shaping up to be another loss for a Kings team for which a fire sale seems rather inevitable, but Zach LaVine simply isn't going to back down without a fight.

With less than six minutes to go in the third quarter of the Kings' contest against the Timberwolves, LaVine got the step on lockdown defender Jaden McDaniels on a backdoor cut. This nifty move off the ball was spotted by DeMar DeRozan, who then handed the ball to his Kings teammate. The former dunk champion then went up and threw down a nasty tomahawk slam right in McDaniels' grill to get the crowd going at Golden 1 Center.

OH WOW ZACH LAVINE 😳pic.twitter.com/26OR3kINNP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

LaVine may be getting old, but he can still get up there with the best of them. Considering how elite the Timberwolves can be on the defensive end, getting a morale-boosting bucket like this is not something that should go unnoticed. Moreover, slamming home a nasty dunk over one of the best defenders in the league in McDaniels has to feel very good for LaVine on a more personal level.

With the Kings team in shambles, perhaps this is a dunk that helps the entire squad wake up and realize how dire the situation they're in actually is.

Article Continues Below

Can the Kings actually turn things around?

Without fear of sounding like a broken record, the Kings' roster construction makes absolutely no sense. They have so many guards on the roster who need the basketball, and their defense is a mess. Keegan Murray's return from injury helps restore a sense of balance into the roster, but at the end of the day, this squad needs a major overhaul.

Nonetheless, this Kings team is showing some spirit. They came back from a 10-point deficit late against the Timberwolves on Monday and are pushing them to the brink. Can they actually turn things around?