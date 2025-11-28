The Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz will go head-to-head on Friday night. Dennis Schroder is among the Kings listed on the injury report, so is the veteran guard playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Schroder is dealing with right hip soreness. Sacramento is proceeding with caution as a result. The Kings would certainly benefit from having Schroder on the floor against the Jazz, however.

Overall, it has been a disappointing season for the Kings. Sacramento would love to get back on track soon. With that being said, this Kings team doesn't look like a playoff contender at the moment.

Here's everything we know about Dennis Schroder's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Jazz.

Dennis Schroder's injury status vs. Jazz

Schroder is currently listed as questionable to play on the NBA injury report.

A veteran guard, Schroder provides value on the floor. Both the Kings and Jazz have endured ups and downs this season, so Sacrament would love to jump back into the win column on Friday night. Earning a victory on the road is never a simple task, however.

As for the question of if Dennis Schroder is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is maybe.

Kings' injury report

The Kings' injury report for Friday's game features five players.

Dennis Schroder (right hip soreness): Questionable

Domantas Sabonis (left knee partial meniscus tear): Out

Dylan Cardwell (G League two-way): Out

Daeqwon Plowden (G League two-way): Out

Isaiah Stevens (G League two-way): Out

Jazz's injury report

The Jazz have seven players listed on the injury report.