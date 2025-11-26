Trade rumors have swirled around Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in recent weeks. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Sacramento Kings are one of the teams to have checked in on a potential Morant trade.

“The Sacramento Kings were among the teams to inquire regarding the availability of Ja Morant and have signaled the franchise will gauge the trade market for Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan,” Scotto wrote in a recent article.

Ja Morant trade?

A Morant trade obviously has yet to happen, but the Kings appear to be a team to watch ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The rumors began amid previous rumored tension between Morant and the Grizzlies' coaching staff. Morant has dealt with injuries as well.

When healthy, Ja hasn't looked like the same player he once was while on the floor. Some have wondered if a fresh start is exactly what Morant needs to get back on track.

The Kings and Grizzlies have both struggled to begin the 2025-26 NBA season. Memphis is 6-12 overall while Sacramento is 5-13. Despite the fact that Sacramento could enter a rebuild, Morant may remain on their trade radar. At just 26 years old, the Kings could look to build around him in the event that they acquire him in a trade.

At the moment, a possible deal has yet to come to fruition and there are no signs that anything will occur. If the Grizzlies continue to underperform, however, it will be interesting to see if they begin to accept inquiries about a potential Ja Morant trade.