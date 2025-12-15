Ahead of the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Cup final game against the New York Knicks, head coach Mitch Johnson wouldn't specify if All-Star Victor Wembanyama would reprise his role off the bench as he did in the semifinals. Following perhaps Wembanyama and the Spurs' most impressive win of the season, beating the defending champion Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinals, Johnson wouldn't explain how Victor would be utilized in Tuesday's matchup.

Instead, Johnson discussed how the Spurs are still figuring out how to reinsert Wembanyama back into the fold after his first game back in Saturday's win against the Thunder since November 14, the Spurs head coach said, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“We are still learning, and we want to be very mindful of that,” Johnson said.

Mitch Johnson sat Wembanyama for the entire opening frame of the Spurs' 111-109 win against the Thunder. Victor checked into the game at the start of the second quarter and made his presence felt immediately. It changed the complexion of the game, as Wembanyama made the most of his 21 minutes by finishing with 22 points on 6-of-11 attempts, including 1-for-1 from deep, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal.

It'll be interesting to see if Wembanyama will remain on a minutes restriction in Tuesday's NBA Cup final against the Knicks. Wemby missed 12 consecutive games due to a left calf strain, but responded well in his return against the Thunder. San Antonio went 9-3 without Wemby, heightening expectations for the up-and-coming Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama sets record straight on Spurs-Thunder rivalry

Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama addressed the Thunder as a rivalry in light of Saturday's NBA Cup victory in the semifinals. However, Wembanyama says the Spurs still have their work cut out for themselves before any comparisons to the defending champions.

“I think we’re not quite there yet… it’s not like we are the second seed right now,” Wembanyama said. “They’re in their own tier, but in the future, if we reach that level, it would be great to have a rivalry.”

The Spurs, with the fifth-best record in the Western Conference, will look to win the NBA Cup in Tuesday's final matchup against the Knicks.