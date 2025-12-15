The 2025 NBA Cup championship game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks should be a thriller. Both teams stocked up on talent in very different ways over the last few years. The Spurs underwent a massive rebuild in which they added tons of draft capital, most of which they've developed into productive players. The Knicks, meanwhile, have been arguably the most trade-happy team in the NBA, as they've traded their draft capital away in order to add talent.

Now, both teams are set up for success, and that has been on display during their run to the championship game of the in-season tournament. So, who are the best players in the Spurs vs. Knicks matchup?

15. Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson has struggled with injuries throughout his career. He is also a limited scorer, as Robinson's 3.6 points per game come predominantly from alley-oops and putbacks. However, Robinson is a great rebounder and shot blocker. He averages 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in just 17.5 minutes.

Robinson has spent time both in the starting lineup and coming off the bench this season. As a starter, he takes on typical big man duties and allows Karl-Anthony Towns to play the power forward position. Off the bench, Robinson provides a much-needed interior presence for a bench unit that actually has more depth than it has had in recent seasons. Jeremy Sochan, the Spurs' dirty work expert, nearly made this list. He hasn't had a great season and was recently a DNP-CD in San Antonio's most recent NBA Cup game, though, so he had to be left off. Miles McBride also would have been here but he is currently out with an injury.

14. Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have great depth, largely in part because of a number of high draft picks in recent years. The team's success in the draft has made Julian Champagnie somewhat unheralded. Champagnie went undrafted in 2022, but he has become an important 3-and-D role player for the Spurs.

Champagnie shoots his deep ball at a 37.5% rate. He is sixth on the team in minutes per game despite the fact that San Antonio has a number of young or highly paid players in need of minutes.

13. Jordan Clarkson, New York Knicks

Jordan Clarkson is one of the more famous sixth-man spark plugs in the NBA. He is an off-the-bench bucket getter. The Knicks have long had plenty of grit and defensive talent, but Clarkson's ability to put the basketball in the bucket was much-needed. Clarkson can score from all three levels as a catch-and-shoot threat or off the bounce.

Clarkson is averaging just 9.6 points per game, which is by far a career low, but he has a proven track record of finding success at what he does best. The former Sixth Man of the Year has averaged more than 20 points in a season before, and he was at 16.2 points per game just last season. The shooting guard has sacrificed for the betterment of his team, but he is still capable of taking over a game. Unfortunately, he can also shoot his team out of the game.

12. Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson's role has decreased in recent seasons as the Spurs have added more talent to the roster. After being a 22-point-per-game scorer for the Spurs not long ago, Johnson has averaged 12.7 points in each of the last two seasons. Johnson is starting to figure out his new role, though, as he has been much more efficient this year than he was last.

Johnson was once a key member of Team USA. He plays a winning brand of basketball that could help the Spurs win the NBA Cup, and perhaps even make a surprising run in the NBA playoffs.

11. Harrison Barnes, San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Barnes rose to fame as a 3-and-D threat for the Golden State Warriors at the peak of their dynasty. He had a few seasons taking on more creation duties, but he is back to playing a role in which he is predominantly launching open 3-pointers and playing hard-nosed defense on the other end.

With so many guards on the roster, as well as a starting center who takes on ball-handling duties, having a low-volume player who rarely messes up like Barnes is key. Barnes is shooting 41% from deep this season.

10. Josh Hart, New York Knicks

Josh Hart is a jack of all trades and the Knicks' dirty work player. Hart is in the top five on his team in rebounds, points, steals and assists. He is one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA, evidenced by the 7.7 boards he pulls down per game. While Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby often get more credit for their defensive prowess, Hart is a really solid point-of-attack defender, too. His knack for hustling is really where he makes his money.

9. Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper was the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He would have been the number one pick in a number of draft classes, but Cooper Flagg happened to be one of the most highly touted prospects ever. Most top picks end up on bad teams, but that wasn't the case for Harper.

He joined an already deep Spurs team that already had a lot of backcourt talent. The team traded for De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle was the reigning Rookie of the Year. Despite that, Harper has still managed to find a role early on during his rookie season. His 13.1 points per game are the sixth-most among rookies. The Spurs are still easing Harper into the flow of things, as he is only ninth in minutes per game for the Spurs this season. His talent is evident, though, and he will likely continue to get more opportunities going forward. The NBA Cup championship could even potentially serve as a breakout opportunity for Harper.

8. Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell is the Spurs' sniper. He is launching seven deep balls per game and making them at a 39.7% clip. The Florida State product also has a nice mid-range jumper, and if he weren't on such a deep team, he could likely put up All-Star-caliber numbers.

7. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Anunoby is one of the best wing defenders in the NBA. His length and athleticism allow him to wreak havoc in the passing lanes, and he also has the strength to deter scorers inside. Anunoby is a solid scorer, too. The ex-Toronto Raptor is somewhere in between role player and star, and the role he plays for the Knicks is of the utmost importance.

6. Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks

Bridges' stats are nearly identical to Anunoby's this season, as is his role. Bridges averages 16.4 points to Anunoby's 16.2. The former averages 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while shooting 40.7% from deep, whereas the latter has averaged 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists with a 40.8% mark on his 3-point shots.

Both players are elite on defense, but Bridges gets the slight edge because fans have seen more scoring out of him in the past. Bridges' scoring peak came with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022-23 when he averaged 26.1 points per game after being traded. Bridges is also more reliable in the sense that he never misses games. He is the ultimate Iron Man, as he has never sat out an NBA game.

5. Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have had back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners, the latest of which was Stephon Castle. The UConn product won a championship in college, and he was billed as a great connector who plays defense, can get downhill, and thrives getting his teammates involved.

All of those attributes have been as advertised through Castle's young career, but he has shown off more scoring prowess than most would have guessed. Castle is averaging 18.4 points per game. He isn't a great 3-point shooter, but he is proficient enough in that regard. He really thrives as a slasher and mid-range shooter, though.

4. De'Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox was San Antonio's big trade acquisition last season. At the time, they desperately needed a point guard, and Fox was the perfect player to go out and get. The former Clutch Player of the Year is arguably the fastest player in the league. His blazing speed allows him to thrive in transition, but he also has an elite first step that plays well in the half-court offense.

Fox isn't just all speed, though. He has a great 3-point shot, has the ability to create for his teammates, and he has the aforementioned clutch gene.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns is the best 3-point shooting center in NBA history. After becoming one of the best players in Minnesota Timberwolves history, he had arguably his career season in his first year with the Knicks last year. The five-time All-Star has gotten off to a little bit of a slow start this season, especially when it comes to his 3-point shot, but nobody would deny the fact that he is one of the best players in the NBA.

2. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson doesn't have the size or athleticism of a typical superstar, but he is certainly one of the best players in the NBA. Brunson's elite body control and phenomenal touch have led to him averaging 28.8 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

Brunson is nearly impossible to stop in the pick-and-roll. He has been in MVP conversations in the past, and at this point, he is the frontrunner to win the NBA Cup MVP.

1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Whereas Brunson doesn't have inspiring physical traits, Victor Wembanyama is one of the craziest freaks of nature in NBA history. The former first overall pick is 7-foot-4, yet he does things on offense that nobody close to that size should be able to do. Wembanyama can put the ball down on the court and handle the basketball with a variety of dribble moves. He can score inside over the top of players, but he is also a capable shooter. He even has the ability to make step-back and fadeaway shots from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama is even better on defense. The French superstar led the NBA in blocks per game in each of his first two seasons. His length makes it a tall task for opposing teams to score inside when he is on the court. After recovering from a calf injury, Wembanyama returned to action in the Spurs' NBA Cup semifinal game. He came off the bench in that upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it has to be assumed he will quickly return to the starting lineup.