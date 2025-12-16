The Dallas Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL this season. And they proved as much on Monday night when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1. However, the game was overshadowed a bit by an incident between Mikko Rantanen and Darcy Kuemper that left the Kings goaltender injured.

During an offensive possession for Dallas, Rantanen battled Kings defenseman Brian Dumoulin in front of the net. After a shot on goal, Rantanen ran into Kuemper, sending him to the ice. Kuemper left the game after this, and he did not return to the ice.

Darcy Kuemper has left the game after being bumped into by Mikko Rantanen 🤕 There was no call on the play besides Dallas' goal being waved off. pic.twitter.com/u2mIYIuZZb — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, Rantanen was asked about this incident. He told the media that he had no intention of hitting the Los Angeles netminder. And he hoped Kuemper wasn't seriously injured as a result of their collision.

Article Continues Below

“Yeah, it was unfortunate. I was just driving the net, and thought my route was top of the blue [crease]. Dumoulin was there kinda pushing me that way. I didn't see he [Kuemper] was top of the blue. Unfortunate to see him go down. I told him right away, ‘my bad.' Hopefully he doesn't miss too much time,” the Stars star said, via team reporter Robert Tiffin.

This is not the first controversial moment Rantanen has been involved in this year. He delivered a hit that left New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov injured earlier this year. Two games later, he also hit Calgary Flames forward Matt Coronato, causing him to briefly leave that contest.

Rantanen was suspended for the hit on Coronato. Whether any discipline comes as a result of this play remains to be seen. For now, the focus is on Kuemper's health. Hopefully, Kuemper can return to the ice with no complications sooner rather than later.